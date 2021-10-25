PCCA Honors Vincent M. Canzanese, RPh, as the 2021 Compounding Pharmacist of the Year

Houston, Texas, Oct. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PCCA has named Vincent M. Canzanese, RPh, of Summit Health Pharmacy, Brookhaven, Pennsylvania, as its 2021 M. George Webber, PhD, Compounding Pharmacist of the Year. Compounding is the pharmacy method of preparing customized medications to meet each prescriber’s and patient’s unique needs. This award is presented annually to an independent pharmacist who has demonstrated service excellence to patients, health care providers and pharmacy colleagues. PCCA President Jim Smith presented the award to Canzanese on Friday, October 22, during the company’s 40th Anniversary International Seminar 2021, attended by more than 400 compounders in person and virtually, in the United States, Canada, Australia and beyond.

“Vince is one of the most dedicated, driven and passionate compounding pharmacists in the country,” Smith said. “His commitment to his patients, especially his pediatric patients, is remarkable. And his advocacy efforts to ensure patient access to compounded medication at both the state and federal level are immense. Vince and his team run a professional and highly ethical practice where the patient always comes first.”

A PCCA member since 2000, Canzanese started Summit Health Pharmacy more than 10 years ago, as a compounding business within an independent pharmacy, then called Burman’s Community Pharmacy. He became owner of the pharmacy in September 2016, and continues to lead the business with the key objectives of providing high-quality compounds for patients in need of quality compounding services.

Under Canzanese’s leadership, the pharmacy has made significant investments in education, research, technology and a state-of-the-art facility to become an expert in the field of mitochondrial medication. Mitochondrial diseases are long-term, genetic and often inherited disorders that occur when mitochondria fail to produce enough energy for the body to function properly. To ensure positive outcomes for his “mito” patients, Canzanese closely follows the science, studies, independent testing and cutting-edge advancement of mitochondrial research, and purchases only the highest quality medication ingredients.

Canzanese and his team take pride in developing personal connections with these patients and their families, working closely with providers and caregivers to ensure their “mito” patients can take their medication comfortably and maximize the health benefits. And Summit Health often advocates on behalf of their patients, handling insurance and payment issues, and more. For example, when a drug needed by his patients became unavailable due to regulatory changes, Canzanese submitted a citizen petition to the Food and Drug Administration requesting limited use of this vital medication, and the request was approved.

A graduate of Temple University in Philadelphia, Canzanese has over 20 years of experience in retail and independent pharmacy. He was named PCCA Pharmacist of the Month in December 2017, served a two-year term on PCCA’s Advisory Council 6 (2018-2019) and is a long-time member of PCCA’s Concierge Compounding Program. He frequently attends educational seminars and symposiums to learn new, more effective ways of treating his patients, and his networking with fellow compounding colleagues extends across the country.

At the event, Canzanese was welcomed to the stage by previous recipients of the Compounding Pharmacist of the Year Award. His family also joined him to help celebrate the honor. In a congratulations video, PCCA Vice President of Sales & Marketing Menia Costopoulos and PCCA Vice President of Clinical Services A.J. Day, PharmD, as well as several Summit Health team members and patients spoke about Canzanese’s commitment to the compounding profession and his community, while expressing their admiration and respect.

The late M. George Webber, PhD, for whom the award is named, was a longtime professor with the University of Houston College of Pharmacy and was instrumental in the formation of PCCA in 1981. He was unwaveringly committed to meeting patient needs and upholding the highest quality and ethical standards and shared his expertise and love for compounding with his colleagues and his students for more than 40 years.

