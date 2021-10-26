English French

Atos named a Leader in Digital Manufacturing Services by Global Analyst firm NelsonHall

Paris, October 26, 2021 – Atos today announced it has been positioned as a leader in Digital Manufacturing Services by global analyst firm NelsonHall in its latest Vendor Evaluation & Assessment Tool (NEAT) for the second year running. This report focuses on new offerings within industrial IT services. The assessment is across four categories: Overall, Next-Gen Services, Monitoring & Security and AR/VR & Digital Twins Capability. Atos was positioned as a leader in all four categories, scoring highly in AR/VR & Digital Twins Capability in particular.

The report highlights Atos’ strengths as its I4.0 Approach, its comprehensive series of partnerships with universities in DACH, its build services (IoT, Digital Twins, Additive manufacturing, and OT security) and its significant capabilities in adjacent services, analytics, AI and big data and also security.

Dominique Raviart, IT Services Research Director at NelsonHall, said “Atos has built a comprehensive set of industrial IoT use cases that form the core of digital manufacturing programs. It has also invested in digital twins’ services, where we have seen significant client demand, and in next-gen offerings such as additive manufacturing. NelsonHall welcomes Atos’ investment in existing and new digital manufacturing capabilities.”

Elaborating on Atos’ ranking, Pierre Barnabé, Head of Manufacturing at Atos said: “Modern manufacturing requires innovative solutions and platforms to create smarter factories and operations and this recognition by NelsonHall is testament to our expertise in supporting our clients with innovative and tailor-made solutions that improve their manufacturing operations effectiveness, increase productivity and quality whilst improving customer satisfaction.”

The NelsonHall NEAT vendor evaluation study assesses 15 of the most significant service providers delivering digital manufacturing services based on their ability to meet future client requirements and deliver immediate benefit.

Atos offers a broad range of domain-specific digital manufacturing services from consulting to build/systems integration services and managed services to support its clients across a range of different sectors from aerospace, automotive and consumer packaged goods to chemicals and discrete manufacturing. Atos has over 18,000 manufacturing business technologists, across 55 different countries. with 4 Global centers of competence for manufacturing.

