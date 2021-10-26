GTreasury Customer Asahi Beverages Earns 2021 Adam Smith Award from Treasury Today for “Best in Class Treasury Solution in ASEAN”

CHICAGO, Oct. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GTreasury, a treasury and risk management platform provider, today announced that customer Asahi Beverages has been named a highly commended winner as the Best in Class Treasury Solution in ASEAN in the 2021 Adam Smith Awards - Asia. Presented by Treasury Today, the Adam Smith Awards are recognized as an industry benchmark for corporate treasury achievement.



In 2020, Asahi Beverages’ treasury team tapped GTreasury to modernize its treasury and risk management system (TRMS) by introducing cloud functionality, automation, and API-based bank connectivity. The initial phase of this project focused on enhancing Asahi Beverages’ existing treasury system implementation with new modules, expanding risk management capabilities and vastly reducing day-to-day manual work by automating monthly treasury journal preparation, reporting, hedge accounting, and more.

A second phase then expanded the deployment of GTreasury’s cloud-based platform to improve Asahi Beverages’ treasury functionality. This included further workflow and treasury tasks automation – including treasury payments and cash forecasting. With GTreasury’s support, Asahi Beverages eliminated manual efforts around EFT requests, deal tickets, and third-party settlement instructions, and enabled the company’s treasury team to strengthen its crucial control environment by enforcing robust system controls. Asahi Beverages’ treasury ecosystem now links the company directly to banking portals and payment APIs, allowing instant access and functionality. The shift to a cloud-based treasury technology strategy has also eliminated Asahi Beverages’ internal IT team from treasury system support duties, while improving system reliability.

Asahi Beverages’ modernized digital treasury strategy has freed up an estimated 30% of its treasury team’s daily capacity, enabling the company’s crucial shift from a reactive and transactional treasury posture to one that can operate more proactively and strategically. With daily cashflow automatically calculated and available, and cash FX deal settlements completed with a single click, the team now focuses instead on projects that reduce risk (such as scenario analysis). Asahi Beverages’ cloud transformation has similarly future-proofed its treasury tooling, enabling the company to easily utilize new TRMS modules as its needs evolve.

“Our relationship with GTreasury has been tremendously beneficial, transforming our treasury from one focused on daily transactional duties to one that actively pursues strategic value-add initiatives for our business,” said Michael Ewison, Group Treasurer at Asahi Beverages. “GTreasury’s streamlined cloud-based workflows empower us with massive efficiencies and the full advantages of a strategic treasury. We couldn’t be prouder to have these capabilities recognized with the 2021 Adam Smith Awards.”

“Asahi Beverages’ cloud transformation demonstrates the profound potential of treasury technology and automation to drive entirely new strategies and markedly improve day-to-day practices,” said Robert McGuinness, Regional Director, APAC, at GTreasury. “We congratulate Asahi Beverages on its well-deserved accolades from Treasury Today.”

About GTreasury

GTreasury is committed to connecting treasury and digital finance operations by providing a world-class treasury management system and integrated ecosystem where cash, debt, investments and exposures are seamlessly managed within the office of the CFO. With its fully-integrated, cloud-based platform, GTreasury delivers intelligent insights for cash, payments and risk while connecting financial value chains and extending workflows to third party systems, exchanges, portals and services. Headquartered in Chicago with locations serving EMEA (London) and APAC (Sydney and Manila), GTreasury’s global community includes more than 800 customers and 30+ industries reaching 160+ countries worldwide.