STACK INFRASTRUCTURE Continues Northern Virginia Campus Growth

DENVER, Oct. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- STACK INFRASTRUCTURE (“STACK” or the “Company”), the digital infrastructure partner to the world’s most innovative companies, today announces it has broken ground on the second phase of its Northern Virginia campus. This second phase of the expansion will bring an additional 36MW of critical capacity that will eventually grow to 72MW and come online starting in Q4 of 2022. On the heels of the successful delivery of a two-building first phase, this groundbreaking represents both a continuation of STACK’s investment in its Northern Virginia campus and the ongoing fulfillment of its development promises to its clients.



To continue to bring scale to Northern Virginia, the hyperscale data center capital of the world, STACK made strategic investments to enable rapid power delivery in this power-constrained market. Beyond enabling this 72MW second phase, STACK plans ongoing investments in physical infrastructure to support the increasing needs of its clients at this campus. The Company has plans for an onsite, dedicated substation which will eventually support a full campus of more than 250MW over a sprawling 125 acres that STACK is developing in partnership with the Peterson Companies. Solving the puzzle of scalable power capacity has been foundational to STACK’s success in Northern Virginia, and the Company has done so even while furthering its commitment to sustainability. As with the entirety of STACK’s portfolio, this second phase will be served by 100% renewable energy.

“Introducing 36MW of new capacity in a prime location with a plan to bring additional scale adjacently is one of many examples of STACK’s ongoing strategy to provide on-demand capacity to its clients,” says STACK Chief Executive Officer, Brian Cox. “With this and many other campus projects in development, STACK is providing the furnace to enable the top technology pioneers to forge the world’s next big innovations.”

With an abundance of activity, STACK's recent Northern Virginia developments are just a sampling of many projects currently underway. In 2021, STACK delivered a 32MW facility in Silicon Valley, expanded into Canada with its Toronto campus, announced its global expansion into APAC, and will commission a 24MW facility in Portland.

STACK also offers several other opportunities for growth in key regions throughout the United States, including:

A 19-acre data center campus in Toronto, Canada with 8MW coming available in Q3 2022 and an additional 48MW planned to be introduced in future phases starting in 2023.

A 30-acre data center campus in Portland, Oregon with immediate shell and commissioned capacity and future phases totaling 84MW.

A 400-acre hyperscale data center campus with 400MW potential critical capacity in AllianceTexas , a master-planned development in Fort Worth, Texas, in partnership with Hillwood.

, a master-planned development in Fort Worth, Texas, in partnership with Hillwood. A New Albany, Ohio 42MW data center campus with immediately available and build-to-suit expansion opportunities.

A 79-acre hyperscale data center campus in Avondale, Arizona with 150MW of potential critical capacity.



For more information about STACK, please visit: www.stackinfra.com .

ABOUT STACK INFRASTRUCTURE

STACK Infrastructure is a leading provider of digital infrastructure to scale the world’s most innovative companies. The Company delivers an extensive geographic footprint spanning the United States, Canada, and Asia Pacific and a comprehensive suite of data center and digital infrastructure solutions, including hyperscale campuses and build-to-suit data centers (“HYPERSTACK”), immediately available wholesale colocation and private data suites (“READYSTACK”), and powered shell options (“POWERSTACK”).

With a client-first approach, unparalleled existing capacity, and flexible expansion capacity in the leading data center markets, STACK offers the scale and geographic reach that rapidly growing hyperscale and enterprise companies need.

For more information, visit www.stackinfra.com