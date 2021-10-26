Command Alkon Kicks Off Two Months of Free ELEVATE Online Content

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Oct. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Command Alkon, the global leader in comprehensive supply chain technology solutions for heavy building materials suppliers, haulers, and buyers, announces six weeks of ELEVATE content delivered online. The virtual ELEVATE Awards Ceremony on October 27th at 12 PM CDT will kick off this digital learning experience for members of Command Alkon’s community of customers and industry.



“We believe in providing the heavy building materials community with the tools and support they need to succeed, no matter where we are,” said Lori Allen, Director of Corporate Marketing at Command Alkon. “Although our in-person event typically includes a wide array of activities and networking opportunities, the real meat and potatoes of ELEVATE is the content. We’re proud to deliver these content sessions for free to our customers and industry partners to access wherever they may be.”

The ELEVATE Online Content schedule will begin the week of November 1st and continue through to the week of December 13th. Multiple sessions will be available each day for attendees to choose from:

PowerTalks providing high level company and industry news and thought leadership content

providing high level company and industry news and thought leadership content Innovation Zones highlighting Command Alkon’s latest technologies and product offerings

highlighting Command Alkon’s latest technologies and product offerings User Community Workshops providing a forum for users to share product feedback, needs, and share best practices.



For a detailed schedule of online sessions and registration, visit the event website.

ABOUT COMMAND ALKON

Command Alkon offers technologies that automate and streamline all aspects of the heavy building materials supply chain for materials suppliers, haulers, and buyers. A comprehensive suite of industry-specific solutions combined with employees invested in the success of heavy materials operations and construction projects differentiates Command Alkon as an industry leader and go-to partner. CONNEX, a supply chain platform built for the industry, enables business partners to digitize and integrate workflows for materials and trucking management and capture powerful insights that drive performance. Command Alkon is headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama and has offices in locations around the globe. For more information, visit www.commandalkon.com.

For More Information, Contact:

Karli Langner

Command Alkon

(205) 879-3282 x 3968

klangner@commandalkon.com