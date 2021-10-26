Brandon Hall Group Asking How Well Do Organizations Understand Data-Driven HR Functions

Boca Raton, FL, Oct. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brandon Hall Group, the leading independent HCM research and analyst firm, is launching a survey asking organizations how well they predict their future talent needs through evidence-based data and analytics.

“Many HR organizations are resistant to the application of data analytics in their decision-making but believe that the use of automated methods could help remove the human element in candidate recruitment and selection decision-making,” Brandon Hall Group Workforce Management and Talent Acquisition Analyst Cliff Stevenson said. “Will the introduction of artificial intelligence and analytical methods negatively impact hiring and professional development outcomes? How can HR professionals accurately predict future organizational talent needs without the use of data and analytics?”

Brandon Hall Group’s survey seeks to ascertain the level of maturity in the understanding and application of data analytics within the HR function. Data and insights from this research will help organizations further define specific analytics goals, including candidate recruitment, selection, retention and full-career development.

“Organizations would do well to begin by understanding how mindset and process plays a part in creating a more analytical culture in an organization,” Brandon Hall Group CEO Mike Cooke said.

Brandon Hall Group will ask respondents to identify their data and evidence-backed practices and correlate them with increases in key performance indicators to identify best and next practices in HR strategies. Additional benefits garnered from Brandon Hall Group’s study may support the nurturing of a data-driven culture, broaden understanding of how the use of data can supplement HR decision-making and further improve organizational data confidence.

To participate in this study, go to https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/QR3YKVR. Participants will receive summary results of the survey five to seven weeks after the survey launch and will get immediate download access to Brandon Hall Group’s Strategy Brief, Creating a Stronger Link Between HR Outcomes and Business Outcomes.

— About Brandon Hall Group Inc.

Brandon Hall Group is the only professional development company that offers data, research, insights and certification to Learning and Talent executives and organizations. The best minds in Human Capital Management (HCM) choose Brandon Hall Group to help them create future-proof employee development plans for the new era.

For over 27 years, we have empowered, recognized and certified excellence in organizations around the world influencing the development of over 10,000,000 employees and executives. Our HCM Excellence Awards was the first to recognize organizations for learning and talent and is the gold standard, known as the “Academy Awards of Human Capital Management.”

Our cloud-based platform delivers evidence-based insights in the areas of Learning and Development, Talent Management, Leadership Development, Diversity and Inclusion, Talent Acquisition and HR/Workforce Management for corporate organizations and HCM solution providers.

To learn more, visit https://www.brandonhall.com.