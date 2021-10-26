Augmedix to Report 2021 Third Quarter Financial Results on November 9, 2021

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Augmedix, Inc. (Nasdaq: AUGX), a leading provider of virtual medical documentation and live clinical support, today announced it will report financial results for the third quarter 2021 on Tuesday, November 9, 2021, after market close. Company management will host a corresponding conference call at 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time / 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time.



Conference Call & Webcast Details

The conference call can be accessed by dialing +1 (877) 407-3982 for U.S. participants or +1 (201) 493-6780 for international participants and referencing conference ID #13723538. Interested parties may access a live and archived webcast of the event on the “Investor Relations” section of the Company’s website at: https://ir.augmedix.com/.

About Augmedix

Augmedix, Inc. (Nasdaq: AUGX) is a leading digital health platform that offers virtual medical documentation and live clinical support to large healthcare systems and physician practices, supporting medical offices, clinics, hospitals, emergency departments and telemedicine practices nationwide. The Company’s Ambient Automation Platform converts the natural conversation between physicians and patients into accurate and comprehensive medical notes in a timely fashion and provides a suite of industry-leading ancillary services. The medical note is generated using Augmedix’s proprietary platform, which incorporates structured data models, automated speech recognition and natural language processing and is overseen by trained medical documentation specialists. Augmedix can save physicians 2–3 hours per day, improve productivity by as much as 20%, and increase satisfaction with work-life balance by over 40%. To learn more about Augmedix visit augmedix.com.

Investors:

Caroline Paul

Gilmartin Group

investors@augmedix.com

Media:

Kaila Grafeman

Augmedix

pr@augmedix.com