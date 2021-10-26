GCC Reports Third Quarter 2021 Results

CHIHUAHUA, Mexico, Oct. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GCC, S.A.B. de C.V. (BMV: GCC*), a leading supplier and producer of cement and concrete in the United States and Mexico, today announced its results for the third quarter 2021.



Q3 2021 HIGHLIGHTS

Total U.S. cement volumes grew 9.7% and rose 1.5% excluding oil well cement

Mexico cement and ready-mix volumes increased 1.1% and 17.7%, respectively

U.S. cement and ready-mix prices increased 10.3% and 5.2%

Consolidated net sales increased 12.2%, to US$315.4 million

EBITDA increased 10.2% to US$110.1 million, with a 34.9% EBITDA margin

Free cash flow totaled US$95.3 million with an 86.6% conversion rate from EBITDA

Net leverage (net debt/EBITDA) ratio dropped to -0.18x as of September 2021

Earnings per share increased 11.6% year on year, to US$0.1771

A dividend of Ps. 1.0105 per share was paid on August 17; representing a 7.5% increase as compared to the dividend declared in 2020





KEY FIGURES (millions of dollars)

Q3 21 Q3 20 Q3 21 vs Q3 20 9M 21 9M 20 9M 21 vs 9M 20 Net sales 315.4 281.1 12.2% 780.9 705.3 10.7% Operating income before other expenses, net 85.1 75.7 12.4% 183.8 154.7 18.9% EBITDA* 110.1 99.9 10.2% 256.6 227.0 13.0% EBITDA margin 34.9% 35.5% 32.9% 32.2% Free cash flow** 95.3 104.6 -8.9% 155.0 150.8 2.8% Net income 58.7 52.6 11.7% 121.7 102.2 19.1% Earnings per share (US$)*** 0.1771 0.1587 11.6% 0.3674 0.3082 19.2%

*EBITDA: Operating income before other expenses + depreciation and amortization

**Free cash flow before growth and strategic CapEx

***Earnings per share calculated based on average number of outstanding shares during the quarter





Enrique Escalante, GCC’s Chief Executive Officer, said “We are pleased with the results delivered despite supply chain and energy cost challenges. GCC is on track to meet our full-year guidance, assuming favorable weather conditions continue.”

Mr. Escalante continued, “During the quarter, we reached positive net cash and our balance sheet is ready for growth to prepare GCC for a new phase of the industry’s cycle.”

ABOUT GCC

GCC is a leading supplier and producer of cement, concrete, aggregates and construction‐related services in the United States, Mexico and Canada. The Company has an annual cement production capacity of 5.85 million metric tons.

Founded in 1941, the Company’s shares are listed on the Mexican Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol GCC*.

Forward Looking Statements

This earnings report may contain forward-looking statements. All statements that are not clearly historical in nature are forward-looking, and the words “anticipate,” “believe,” “expect,” “estimate,” “intend,” “project” and similar expressions are generally intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties including, among others, changes in macroeconomic, political, legal, public health crises including COVID-19, governmental or business conditions in the markets where GCC operates; changes in interest rates, inflation rates and currency exchange rates; performance of the construction industry; and pricing, business strategy and other factors. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may differ materially from the beliefs, projections and estimates described herein. GCC assumes no obligation to update the information contained in this press release. Due to rounding, numbers presented throughout this document may not add up precisely to the totals provided and percentages may not precisely reflect the absolute figures.

