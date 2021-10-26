Hydrogen Generation Market Size to Surpass US$ 219.2 Bn by 2030

Tokyo, Oct. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global hydrogen generation market size was valued at US$ 129.6 billion in 2020. The global hydrogen generation market is driven by the rising awareness regarding the adoption of green and clean energy. The deteriorating environmental conditions owing to the excess economic activities across the globe has resulted in the deterioration of the environmental health. Rising government initiatives to reduce carbon footprint is fostering the adoption of hydrogen to produce energy.



Moreover, rising investments by the top players in the research and development for development of hydrogen using renewable and eco-friendly sources is expected to drive the growth of the global hydrogen generation market. Moreover, rising demand from the fuel cell industry is boosting the demand for the hydrogen. The rising emphasis on the green energy across industries is expected to boost the growth of the hydrogen generation market across the globe.

Crucial factors accountable for market growth are:

Rising government initiatives to reduce carbon emission

Rising demand for green energy in developed countries

Rising industrialization in developing nations

Growing demand for hydrogen across various industries

Rising demand from the ammonia industry

Developmental strategies adopted by the market players

Scope of the Hydrogen Generation Market Report

Report Coverage Details Market Size US$ 219.2 Billion by 2030 Growth Rate from 2021 to 2030 CAGR of 5.4% Fastest Growing Market Asia Pacific Largest Market North America Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2021 to 2030 Segments Covered Technology, System Type, Application, Region

Regional Snapshots

Asia Pacific is the dominating and the fastest-growing market for hydrogen generation. This is attributed to the rising number of manufacturing plants and development of various industries in the region. The rapid industrialization has fostered the growth of the hydrogen generation market in Asia Pacific. The robust economic development in the nations like Japan, China, and India has exponentially increased the consumption of hydrogen across various industries. The rising government expenditure on building infrastructure for the distribution of various goods and government policies to attract FDIs is expected to foster the industrial development in the region, which in turn is expected to drive the growth of the hydrogen generation market in the region during the forecast period.

Market Dynamics

Driver - The increased deployment of vehicles operated by the fuel cells is boosting the demand for the hydrogen. The development of fuel cell electric vehicles especially the heavy duty and the passenger vehicles is an attempt to reduce carbon emission from vehicles across the globe is expected to drive the demand for the hydrogen. Moreover, the increased urbanization and industrialization has propelled the nations to develop and adopt green energy for protecting the environment from global warming.

Restraints - High capital investment is associated with the production of hydrogen. Various technologies like electrolysis is very much costly and it also consumes lot of energy while producing hydrogen. This factor may hinder the market growth in the upcoming years.

Opportunities - The various developmental strategies like partnerships, joint ventures, and agreements fosters market growth and offers lucrative growth opportunities to the market players. For instance, Obayashi Corporation and Tuaropaki Trust entered started a joint venture named Halcyon Power to develop the first ever carbon-free hydrogen production unit in New Zealand.

Challenges - The major challenge associated with the hydrogen generation is the lack of coal. The lack of coal owing to the halt in the mining centers due to heavy rainfall in 2020 has resulted in power cuts in the major economies like China and India.

Report Highlights

Based on the technology, the steam methane reforming segment dominated the market. This is attributable to the extensive usage of this technology across the globe for producing hydrogen. It is a mature technology and it generates hydrogen at a cheap cost. The rising industrialization is boosting the demand for the hydrogen for energy production across various industries, thereby boosting the growth of this segment.

Based on the application, the others segment is expected to be the fastest-growing segment owing to the growing chemical industry. Chemical is a huge industry that contributes significantly towards the GDP growth. In chemical industry, the hydrogen is produced as a by-product and is supplied to numerous industries. Therefore, this segment is estimated to grow rapidly during the forecast period.

Based on system type, the captive segment is estimated to be the most opportunistic segment during the forecast period. Captive segment means the on-site generation of hydrogen. Captive system is very widely used in the developed markets owing to the developed infrastructure. Further, it eliminates the distribution costs as in this system, hydrogen is produced and consumed on the site itself.





Segments Covered in the Report

By Technology

Coal Gasification

Steam Methane Reforming

Others





By Application

Methanol Production

Ammonia Production

Petroleum Refinery

Transportation

Power Generation

Others

By System Type

Merchant

Captive

By Geography

North America U.S. Canada

Europe U.K. Germany France

Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea

Rest of the World





