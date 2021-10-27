Interstitial Cystitis Drugs Market to Surpass US$ 323.4 Million by 2028, Says Coherent Market Insights (CMI)

SEATTLE, Oct. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Coherent Market Insights, the global interstitial cystitis drugs market is estimated to be valued at US$ 206.6 Million in 2021 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 6.6% over the forecast period (2021-2028).

Key Trends and Analysis of the Global Interstitial Cystitis drugs market

Increasing drug approvals by regulatory authorities is expected to drive the market growth. For Instance, in January 2021, Kyorin Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. received approval from the Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare to market the interstitial cystitis IV solution “Zymso Intravesical solution 50% in Japan. Zymso is indicated for improvement of symptoms of interstitial cystitis such as chronic pelvic pain, pressure, and discomfort associated with bladder and lower urinary tract symptoms.

Furthermore, key players operating in the global interstitial cystitis drugs market are focusing on adoption of inorganic growth strategies such as acquisition, partnership, and collaboration to increase their market presence in the global market.

For instance, on January 28, 2019, Purdue Pharma L.P. and Alivio Therapeutics (companies based in U.S. involved in the production for prescription medicines) confirmed a collaboration to advance one of Alivio's product candidates through clinical development, with Purdue having the option to collaborate on a limited number of additional compounds utilizing Alivio's inflammation-targeting technology known as ALV-107. The product is a non-opioid and anti-inflammatory medication for interstitial cystitis/bladder pain syndrome (IC/BPS).

Key Market Takeaways:

The global interstitial cystitis drugs market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.6% during the forecast period, owing to the advent of gene therapy for the treatment of IC. According to Interstitial Cystitis Association, in 2015, TRPV-1 targeted gene therapy was studied to treat bladder pressure and pain. The animal study demonstrated a potential therapeutic effect of TRPV-1 on bladder pressure and pain behavior.

Among Region, North America is expected to lead the segment. The prevalence of IC has fueled the interstitial cystitis drugs market in the region. For instance, it was found that in the U.S. the number of cases of mild, moderate, and severe IC were reported to be 544,452, 756,184 and 211,732 respectively in 2018, which increased to around 4-12 million IC cases in 2019.

Competitive Landscape:

Key players operating in the global interstitial cystitis drugs market are Bayer AG, Eli Lilly and Co., Johnson & Johnson, Mylan NV, Novartis AG, Perrigo Co. Plc, Pfizer Inc., Seikagaku Corp., Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Market Segmentation:

Global Interstitial Cystitis Drugs market, By Drugs: Pentosan Polysulfate Sodium Dimethyl Sulfoxide Others

Global Interstitial Cystitis Drugs market, By Route of Administration: Oral Therapy Intravesical Therapy

Global Interstitial Cystitis Drugs market, By End User: Hospital Pharmacies Retail Pharmacies Online Pharmacies

Global Interstitial Cystitis Drugs Market, By Region: North America By Country U.S. Canada Latin America By Country Brazil Mexico Argentina Rest of Latin America Europe By Country Germany U.K. France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



By Country China India Japan Australia South Korea ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific



Middle East



By Country GCC Israel Rest of Middle East



Africa



By Country South Africa Central Africa North Africa



