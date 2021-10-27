Ensemble Health Partners Postpones Initial Public Offering

Cincinnati, Ohio, Oct. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ensemble Health Partners, Inc. (“Ensemble”), an industry leader in healthcare revenue cycle management, today announced that it has postponed its previously announced initial public offering (“IPO”) of its Class A common stock. Ensemble made the decision based on adverse market conditions and will continue to evaluate the timing for the proposed offering.

Judson Ivy, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Ensemble, said: “Given current market conditions, we have decided it is in our stakeholders’ best interests to postpone our planned IPO. Ensemble is well-capitalized with significant organic and inorganic growth opportunities ahead. We are confident in our strategy and committed to delivering exceptional service to our clients as we continue on our mission of redefining the possible in healthcare.”

About Ensemble

Ensemble Health Partners is a leading provider of technology-enabled revenue cycle management solutions for health systems, including hospitals and affiliated physician groups. We offer end-to-end revenue cycle solutions as well as a comprehensive suite of point solutions to clients across the country.

