DelveInsight Analyzes a Thriving Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus Pipeline in the Coming Years as Key Pharma Companies Enter the Sphere

The Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus Pipeline is flourishing with novel treatment agents targeted to meet the unmet need in the Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus treatment domain.

DelveInsight’s ‘Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus Pipeline Insight 2021’ report offers exhaustive global coverage of available, marketed, and pipeline therapies in different phases of clinical development, key companies working to advance the pipeline space, and future growth potential of the Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus pipeline domain.

Some of the salient features from the Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus Pipeline report:

DelveInsight’s Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus Pipeline analysis depicts the space with 10+ active players working to develop 10+ pipeline therapies.

Major pharmaceutical companies are developing potential drug candidates to improve the Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus treatment scenario, such as Hoth Therapeutics, Centessa Pharmaceuticals, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Merck, Biogen, Sanofi, Zylo Therapeutics, Galapagos, Gilead Sciences, Viela Bio, Rigel Pharmaceuticals, AstraZeneca, and others.

and others. Key Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus pipeline therapies such as HT-005, CBS004, BMS-986256, M5049, BMS-986165 (deucravacitinib), BIIB059, SAR443122, and others are under investigation in different phases of clinical trials.

and others are under investigation in different phases of clinical trials. In June 2021, Denali Therapeutics announced that its partner Sanofi had commenced dosing in a Phase II study of DNL758 (SAR443122), a peripherally-restricted small molecule inhibitor of RIPK1, in patients with Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus (CLE).

The Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus pipeline report lays down detailed profiles of the pipeline assets, inactive and dormant assets, comparative analysis of clinical and non-clinical stage Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus products, comprehensive assessment of driving and restraining factors, along with the opportunities and risks in the Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus pipeline landscape.

Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus Overview

Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus is an autoimmune disease that can present as isolated skin disease or as a manifestation within the spectrum of systemic lupus erythematosus. Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus can occur as a manifestation of systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) or independent of SLE.

The clinical spectrum of Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus is broad, ranging from isolated discoid plaques to widespread skin lesions. Acute Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus typically presents as transient erythematous patches associated with a flare of systemic lupus erythematosus.

Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus Pipeline Drugs

Drug Company Phase MoA RoA HT-005 Hoth Therapeutics Preclinical Cannabinoid receptor CB1, CB2 agonists Topical CBS004 Centessa Pharmaceuticals Preclinical CLEC4C protein inhibitors Parenteral BMS-986256 Bristol-Myers Squibb Phase I Toll-like receptor 7,8 antagonists NA M5049 Merck Phase I Toll-like receptor 7,8 antagonists Oral BMS-986165 Bristol-Myers Squibb Phase II TYK2 kinase inhibitors NA BIIB059 Biogen Phase II CLEC4C protein inhibitors Subcutaneous SAR443122 Sanofi Phase II RIPK1 protein inhibitors Oral

Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus Therapeutics Assessment

The Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus Pipeline report proffers an integral view of the Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus emerging novel therapies segmented by Stage, Product Type, Route of Administration, Molecule Type, and Mechanism of Action.

By Product Type

Mono

Combination

Mono/Combination

By Stage

Discovery

Pre-clinical

Phase I

Phase II

Phase III

Pre-registration

By Route of Administration

Subcutaneous

Intravenous

Oral

Parenteral

Topical

By Molecule Type

Cannabinoids

Monoclonal antibodies

Arachidonic acids

Small molecules

By Mechanism of Action

Cannabinoid receptor CB1, CB2 agonists

CLEC4C protein inhibitors

Toll-like receptor 7,8 antagonists

TYK2 kinase inhibitors

RIPK1 protein inhibitors

Scope of the Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus Pipeline Report

Coverage : Global

: Global Major Players : Hoth Therapeutics, Centessa Pharmaceuticals, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Merck, Biogen, Sanofi, Zylo Therapeutics, Galapagos, Gilead Sciences, Viela Bio, Rigel Pharmaceuticals, AstraZeneca, and others

: Hoth Therapeutics, Centessa Pharmaceuticals, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Merck, Biogen, Sanofi, Zylo Therapeutics, Galapagos, Gilead Sciences, Viela Bio, Rigel Pharmaceuticals, AstraZeneca, and others Key Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus Pipeline Therapies: HT-005, CBS004, BMS-986256, M5049, BMS-986165 (deucravacitinib), BIIB059, SAR443122, and others

Table of Contents

1 Introduction 2 Executive Summary 3 Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus: Overview 4 Pipeline Therapeutics 5 Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus: Late Stage Products (Pre-registration) 6 Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus: Late Stage Products (Phase III) 7 Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus: Mid Stage Products (Phase II) 8 Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus: Early Stage Products (Phase I) 9 Pre-clinical and Discovery Stage Products 10 Therapeutic Assessment Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus 11 Inactive Products Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus 12 Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus - Unmet Needs 13 Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus - Market Drivers and Barriers 14 Appendix 15 About DelveInsight

