Super League Gaming Solidifies Partnership with Streaming OTT Network ClixTV

SANTA MONICA, Calif., Oct. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Super League Gaming (Nasdaq: SLGG), a global leader in connecting consumer brands with video gamers of all ages in-stream, in-game, and in-content through creator communities, proprietary platforms, and esports properties, announced today that the company has partnered with ClixTV , the new ecommerce-meets-entertainment platform streaming on every digital screen, to broadcast Super League’s top performing esports and gaming content on ClixTV’s trailblazing distribution of short-form series on a branded network of over-the-top (OTT) linear channels, as well as via the web and downloadable apps.

Super League content is available on ClixTV now, inclusive of several original series from Super League’s robust library of programming:

Taking Shape, Memecraft, and Timelapse - featuring specially-themed clips of Minecraft gameplay

Jumpmaster - featuring Apex Legends highlights

Spike Rush - featuring clips of Valorant gameplay

Emergency Meeting - featuring great moments from Among Us

Wasted - featuring unforgettable clips from GTA5

Super League Arena and City Exhibitions - featuring competitive highlights from exciting Super League esports tournament broadcasts

“ClixTV offers Super League a super interesting model through their commitment to bite-sized programming designed for today’s content consumption patterns,” says Matt Edelman, Chief Commercial Officer for Super League. “One of our strengths is finding and publishing great gameplay moments that most fans have not already discovered. We are excited to continue feeding the insatiable appetite for gaming entertainment through ClixTV.”

“Super League becomes an exciting anchor in our new content category ‘The Gaming Spot’, one of our fastest and most engaged experiences on ClixTV,” says CEO Ed Sullivan, who founded ClixTV along with media industry veterans Stacy Jolna and Patricia Sullivan. Founded with a focus on direct-to-consumer watchers and shoppers, ClixTV features thousands of FREE hours of short-form original series along with hundreds of merchants and their products from around the globe.

“You had us at ‘great gameplay’,” says CMO Jolna. “ClixTV is designed for swipe, flip, tap mobile, web and OTT audiences hooked on fast, fun action as well as every stripe of best-of-streaming entertainment.”

Super League continues to see strong and growing interest in video content delivered by the company across social media and digital video platforms, with more than 6.8 billion combined views generated through July 2021, which puts the company on pace to surpass 2020’s total views of 9.7 billion.

About ClixTV:

Since its debut in 2020, ClixTV has been streaming premium content from top celebrities and emerging entertainment talent on both sides of the camera for all screens across all platforms. Fans will soon enjoy Clix Cash rewards, which can be redeemed for stuff you want and donations to favorite charities. ClixTV is now available free on most OTT, streaming platforms, mobile, web and smart TVs. ClixTV is FREE and always will be. No pre-roll ads. No post-roll ads. No payments. Just the stars you love, the brands you love, and the charities you love without the noise. clixtv.com

About Super League Gaming

Super League Gaming (Nasdaq: SLGG) is a leading video game entertainment and experiences company that gives tens of millions of players multiple ways to create, connect, compete, and enjoy the video games they love. Fueled by proprietary and patented technology systems, the company’s offerings include gameplay properties in which young gamers form vibrant in-game communities, content creation platforms that power live broadcasts and on-demand video series that generate billions of views annually across the world’s biggest distribution channels, and competitive gaming tournaments featuring many of the most popular global titles. Through partnerships with top consumer brands, in-game player and brand monetization, and a fully virtual cloud-based video production studio, Super League is building a broadly inclusive business at the intersection of content creation, creator monetization, and both casual and competitive gameplay. For more, go to superleague.com.

