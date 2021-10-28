Erlanger, KY, Oct. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DAV (Disabled American Veterans) has teamed up with Sinclair Broadcast Group to showcase the organization’s 100 years of advocacy on behalf of our nation’s ill and injured veterans and highlight its dedication and commitment to serving past, present and future disabled veterans.

“The Battle Never Ends,” an hour-long documentary highlighting the origins of DAV and its accomplishments throughout the past century, will air on Sinclair’s television stations across the country as part of the DAV and Sinclair Broadcast Group’s “Sinclair Cares: Supporting All Veterans” partnership which kicked off on October 18. A schedule of air times for “The Battle Never Ends” can be found on www.SinclairCares.com.

Partially filmed at the American Veterans Disabled for Life Memorial in Washington, D.C., the documentary hosted and narrated by actor, Vietnam veteran and Hollywood military adviser Dale Dye — is a chronological look back at America’s military engagements from World War I to today. The film focuses on how DAV responded to the emerging needs of disabled veterans and their families during each conflict.

“We feel privileged to partner with Sinclair, an organization truly passionate about supporting our nation’s veterans,” said DAV National Commander Andy Marshall. “The Battle Never Ends is a testament to the accomplishments made on behalf of disabled veterans over the last 100 years, and it’s a special way to recognize the service and sacrifices of America’s veterans this Veterans Day.”

The “Sinclair Cares: Supporting All Veterans” partnership urges Sinclair viewers to learn how to volunteer and support veterans in their communities. Viewers can also donate to help DAV offer free support services, which the nonprofit provides to more than a million veterans each year. The campaign will run through November 12 to coincide with the celebration of Veterans Day on November 11.

To learn more about the “Sinclair Cares: Supporting All Veterans” campaign and how to give back to America’s veterans, go to www.SinclairCares.com.

About DAV

DAV empowers veterans to lead high-quality lives with respect and dignity. It is dedicated to a single purpose: keeping our promise to America’s veterans. DAV does this by ensuring that veterans and their families can access the full range of benefits available to them; fighting for the interests of America’s injured heroes on Capitol Hill; providing employment resources to veterans and their families and educating the public about the great sacrifices and needs of veterans transitioning back to civilian life. DAV, a non-profit organization with more than 1 million members, was founded in 1920 and chartered by the U.S. Congress in 1932. Learn more at www.dav.org.

About Sinclair Cares

Sinclair Cares utilizes the strength of Sinclair Broadcast Group’s properties to uplift organizations and inspire our audiences and employees to make a positive impact in our communities. A company-wide initiative, Sinclair Cares mobilizes Sinclair Broadcast Group’s assets to support various community and charitable endeavors through financial assistance, volunteerism and raising awareness of important topics through our media platforms. Recent partnerships include the American Red Cross and the Salvation Army.

About Sinclair Broadcast Group

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: SBGI) is a diversified media company and a leading provider of local sports and news. The Company owns and/or operates 21 regional sports network brands; owns, operates and/or provides services to 185 television stations in 86 markets, owns multiple national networks including Tennis Channel and Stadium; and has TV stations affiliated with all the major broadcast networks. Sinclair’s content is delivered via multiple platforms, including over-the-air, multi-channel video program distributors, and digital and streaming platforms NewsOn and STIRR. The Company regularly uses its website as a key source of Company information which can be accessed at www.sbgi.net.

