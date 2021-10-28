Exponent Reports Third Quarter of Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Results

MENLO PARK, Calif., Oct. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Exponent, Inc. (Nasdaq: EXPO) today reported financial results for the third quarter of fiscal year 2021 ended October 1, 2021.



“Our differentiated capabilities, which marry high-quality data analytics with deep subject matter expertise, drove continued outperformance in the third quarter of 2021. For the quarter, net revenue grew 16%, while EBITDA1 margin expanded more than 350 basis points from the prior year period,” commented Dr. Catherine Corrigan, President and Chief Executive Officer. “Given the increasing demand for our unique offering, growing our world-class team remains a top priority. The velocity and caliber of new starts over the last few months continues to demonstrate our ability to attract the best and brightest, despite the competitive market for engineering and scientific talent. As a result, we are in an excellent position to drive profitable growth and scale across various end markets.”

“During the third quarter, our reactive business further benefitted from the post-COVID acceleration of litigation throughput in our court systems, and at the same time, our proactive engagements, such as user and machine learning data studies, remained a key driver of growth. Our work continued to be robust and diverse, with climate vulnerability assessments with utilities, risk assessments in chemicals, ongoing energy storage-related work, and projects in the automotive and consumer products industries further demonstrating the strength of our long-term strategy,” continued Dr. Corrigan.

Third Quarter Financial Results

Total revenues and revenues before reimbursements for the third quarter of 2021 increased 18% to $116.4 million and 16% to $108.5 million as compared to $98.7 million and $93.5 million in the third quarter of 2020, respectively.

Net income increased to $24.6 million, or $0.46 per diluted share, in the third quarter of 2021, as compared to $18.1 million, or $0.34 per diluted share, in the same period of 2020. The tax benefit for the classification of tax adjustments associated with share-based awards realized in the third quarter of 2021 was $1.1 million, as compared to $0 in the third quarter of 2020. Inclusive of the tax benefit, Exponent’s consolidated tax rate was 24.1% in the third quarter, as compared to 26.6% for the same period in 2020.

EBITDA1 increased to $34.0 million, or 31.4% of net revenues, in the third quarter of 2021, as compared to $26.0 million, or 27.8% of net revenues in the third quarter of 2020.

Year to Date Financial Results

Total revenues and revenues before reimbursements for the first three quarters of 2021 increased 19% to $352.8 million and 18% to $330.5 million, respectively, as compared to $296.7 million and $281.1 million in the same period one year ago.

Net income increased to $80.8 million, or $1.52 per diluted share, through the first three quarters of 2021, as compared to $60.7 million, or $1.14 per diluted share, in the same period of 2020. The tax benefit for the classification of tax adjustments associated with share-based awards realized through the first three quarters of 2021 was $9.9 million, as compared to $9.7 million during the same period one year ago. Inclusive of the tax benefit, Exponent’s consolidated tax rate was 16.8% through the first three quarters of 2021, as compared to 13.4% in the same period last year.

EBITDA1 increased to $102.1 million, or 30.9% of net revenues, through the first three quarters of 2021, as compared to $73.8 million, or 26.3% of net revenues, in the same period of 2020.

During the first three quarters of 2021, Exponent paid $32.8 million in dividends, repurchased $7 million of common stock, and closed the period with $254.8 million in cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments.

Business Overview

Exponent’s engineering and other scientific segment represented 83% of the Company’s net revenues in the third quarter 2021. Net revenues in this segment increased 20% in the third quarter as compared to the prior year period. Growth during the quarter was broad-based, with continued strong demand for Exponent's services across a number of industries and use cases, which includes a steady increase in litigation support, human participant studies for the consumer products segment, work with wearable technologies, as well as asset integrity and risk management engagements for utilities. On the automotive side, Exponent has further progressed its work supporting advanced driver assistance systems and the implementation of safety frameworks for advanced vehicles and energy storage.

Exponent’s environmental and health segment represented 17% of the Company’s net revenues in the third quarter. Net revenues in this segment were approximately flat in the third quarter of 2021 as compared to the prior year period. Exponent’s focused efforts in the pharmaceutical industry continue to materialize through its emphasis on recruitment and development, which has supported new client engagements. The pharmaceutical industry remains a significant opportunity for the Company as it leverages its multidisciplinary approach across the full product life cycle.

Business Outlook

“As we finish out 2021, demand for our multidisciplinary services continues to grow as our offerings and markets expand. However, as we add headcount, we do anticipate a moderation in utilization as we have discussed over the last two quarters,” commented Richard Schlenker, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.

For the fourth quarter of 2021 as compared to the same period one year prior, Exponent anticipates:

Revenues before reimbursements to grow in the mid-single digits; and,

EBITDA1 margin to decrease 175 to 225 basis points.

For the full year 2021 as compared to the same period one year prior, Exponent anticipates:

Revenues before reimbursements to grow in the mid-teens; and,

EBITDA1 margin to increase 290 to 310 basis points.

“Through our highly specialized offering, we are partnering with clients to address their most complex challenges, and the increased level of new engagements across our broad-based portfolio has continued to support consistent, profitable growth. Exponent remains well-positioned to help unravel the complexities of innovations as they become reality, and as society continues to raise expectations for safety, health, sustainability, and reliability, which ultimately will drive long-term value for our shareholders,” concluded Dr. Corrigan.

Today's Conference Call Information

Footnotes

1 EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure defined by the Company as net income before income taxes, interest income, depreciation and amortization. EBITDAS is a non-GAAP financial measure defined by the Company as EBITDA before stock-based compensation. The Company regards EBITDA and EBITDAS as useful measures of operating performance and cash flow to complement operating income, net income and other GAAP financial performance measures. Additionally, management believes that EBITDA and EBITDAS provide meaningful comparisons of past, present and future operating results. Generally, a non-GAAP financial measure is a numerical measure of a company's performance, financial position or cash flow that either excludes or includes amounts that are not normally excluded or included in the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP. These measures, however, should be considered in addition to, and not as a substitute or superior to, operating income, cash flows, or other measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP. A reconciliation of the measures to GAAP is set forth below.

Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains, and incorporates by reference, certain “forward-looking” statements (as such term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, and the rules promulgated pursuant to the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended) that are based on the beliefs of the Company’s management, as well as assumptions made by and information currently available to the Company’s management. When used in this document and in the documents incorporated herein by reference, the words “intend,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “expect” and similar expressions, as they relate to the Company or its management, identify such forward-looking statements. Such statements reflect the current views of the Company or its management with respect to future events and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, the Company’s actual results, performance, or achievements could differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, any such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause or contribute to such material differences include the COVID-19 pandemic (including factors relating to measures implemented by governmental authorities or by us to promote the safety of our employees, vendors and clients; other direct and indirect impacts on our business and the businesses of our clients, vendors and other partners; impacts which may, among other things, adversely affect our clients’ ability to utilize our services at the levels they have previously; disruptions of access to our facilities or those of our clients or third parties; and increased and potentially significant economic uncertainty and volatility, including credit and collectability risks and potential disruptions of capital and credit markets), the possibility that the demand for our services may decline as a result of changes in generally applicable and industry-specific economic conditions, the timing of engagements for our services, the effects of competitive services and pricing, the absence of backlog related to our business, our ability to attract and retain key employees, the effect of tort reform and government regulation on our business, and liabilities resulting from claims made against us. Additional risks and uncertainties are discussed in our Annual Report on Form 10-K under the heading “Risk Factors” and elsewhere in the report. The inclusion of such forward-looking information should not be regarded as a representation by the Company or any other person that the future events, plans, or expectations contemplated by the Company will be achieved. The Company undertakes no obligation to release publicly any updates or revisions to any such forward-looking statements.

EXPONENT, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME For the Quarters Ended October 1, 2021 and October 2, 2020 (unaudited) (in thousands, except per share data) Quarter Ended Nine Months Ended October 1, October 2, October 1, October 2, 2021

2020

2021

2020

Revenues Revenues before reimbursements $ 108,467 $ 93,499 $ 330,514 $ 281,082 Reimbursements 7,938 5,164 22,249 15,579 Revenues 116,405 98,663 352,763 296,661 Operating expenses Compensation and related expenses 64,138 62,419 210,491 180,541 Other operating expenses 8,017 7,839 23,848 23,736 Reimbursable expenses 7,938 5,164 22,249 15,579 General and administrative expenses 4,193 2,834 10,626 11,290 84,286 78,256 267,214 231,146 Operating income 32,119 20,407 85,549 65,515 Other income (expense), net Interest income, net 13 316 54 1,496 Miscellaneous income, net 257 3,915 11,579 3,096 270 4,231 11,633 4,592 Income before income taxes 32,389 24,638 97,182 70,107 Income taxes 7,815 6,554 16,360 9,395 Net income $ 24,574 $ 18,084 $ 80,822 $ 60,712 Net income per share: Basic $ 0.47 $ 0.35 $ 1.54 $ 1.16 Diluted $ 0.46 $ 0.34 $ 1.52 $ 1.14 Shares used in per share computations: Basic 52,618 52,316 52,597 52,383 Diluted 53,312 53,209 53,316 53,342





EXPONENT, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS October 2, 2020 and January 3, 2020 (unaudited) (in thousands) October 1, January 1, 2021 2021 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 229,785 $ 197,525 Short-term investments 24,998 45,001 Accounts receivable, net 144,039 111,565 Prepaid expenses and other assets 18,738 12,741 Total current assets 417,560 366,832 Property, equipment and leasehold improvements, net 60,082 59,823 Operating lease right-of-use asset 15,777 19,322 Goodwill 8,607 8,607 Other assets 136,279 125,512 $ 638,305 $ 580,096 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 21,443 $ 16,327 Accrued payroll and employee benefits 87,179 83,194 Deferred revenues 12,192 11,800 Operating lease liability 5,604 5,987 Total current liabilities 126,418 117,308 Other liabilities 96,189 86,947 Operating lease liability 10,709 14,343 Total liabilities 233,316 218,598 Stockholders' equity: Common stock 66 66 Additional paid-in capital 279,250 265,328 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (2,052 ) (1,932 ) Retained earnings 468,578 421,809 Treasury stock, at cost (340,853 ) (323,773 ) Total stockholders' equity 404,989 361,498 $ 638,305 $ 580,096



