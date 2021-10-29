Result of AGM

GAITHERSBURG, Md., Oct. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MaxCyte, Inc., (NASDAQ: MXCT; LSE: MXCT, MXCN), a leading commercial cell-engineering company focused on providing enabling platform technologies to advance innovative cell-based research as well as next-generation cell therapeutic discovery, development and commercialization, announces that at its Annual General Meeting held on 29th October 2021, all resolutions were duly passed, with the exception of Proposal 2, relating to the approval of the 2021 Equity Incentive Plan.



