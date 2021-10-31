English Danish

Announcement no. 31/2021

Alm. Brand A/S completes capital reduction by changing share denomination

At the extraordinary general meeting of Alm. Brand A/S held on 2 September 2021, the shareholders resolved to reduce the company’s share capital by nominally DKK 1,387,026,000 from nominally DKK 1,541,140,000 to nominally DKK 154,114,000 at par value for allocation to distributable reserves under equity.

As the company has not received any claims during the statutory claims filing period, the capital reduction has now been finally registered in the computer systems of the Danish Business Authority. The capital reduction was completed by changing the denomination of the company’s shares from DKK 10 per share to DKK 1 per share. The capital reduction does not change the number of shares.

With reference to section 32 of the Capital Markets Act it is hereby notified that as of 31 October 2021 the share capital of Alm. Brand A/S amounts to DKK 154,114,000 and the number of votes amount to 154,114,000.

The reduced capital admitted to trading and official listing on Nasdaq Copenhagen will be effected as soon as possible.

The company’s updated articles of association are available on the company’s website here.

