Eighth Annual USI Gives Back Campaign Impacts Over 160,400 Lives Through More Than 11,600 Hours of Volunteerism

VALHALLA, N.Y., Nov. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- USI Insurance Services (“USI”), a world leader in risk management, employee benefit and retirement consulting, today announced the impact of its eighth annual USI Gives Back campaign, an award-winning social responsibility program, focused on supporting positive change in local communities. Throughout the summer, USI team members volunteered their time and talents to support local communities through in-person and virtual volunteer events throughout the United States and Europe. The combined impact of these volunteer initiatives positively impacted more than 160,400 lives, totaling over 11,600 hours of volunteerism.



“USI is privileged to have such passionate and caring team members who enjoy coming together to solve problems, both in the marketplace and in our local communities,” stated Kim Van Orman, senior vice president and chief human resources officer for USI. “I am extremely proud of the positive impact our teams created through this year’s USI Gives Back campaign, and their commitment to making a difference in their local communities while carefully navigating COVID-19 health and safety restrictions.”



USI’s Chairman and CEO, Michael Sicard, added: “Our annual USI Gives Back community service campaign allows our team members to spend time together outside the office while giving back in a meaningful way and uplifting the communities we serve. This year’s campaign created a tremendous impact, and I couldn’t be prouder of the commitment of our more than 8,000 team members to this extremely important and meaningful program.”



USI is one of the largest insurance brokerage and consulting firms in the world, delivering property and casualty, employee benefits, personal risk, program and retirement solutions to large risk management clients, middle market companies, smaller firms and individuals. Headquartered in Valhalla, New York, USI connects over 8,000 industry-leading professionals from approximately 200 offices to serve clients’ local, national and international needs. USI has become a premier insurance brokerage and consulting firm by leveraging the USI ONE Advantage®, an interactive platform that integrates proprietary and innovative client solutions, networked local resources and enterprise-wide collaboration to deliver customized results with positive, bottom line impact. USI attracts best-in-class industry talent with a long history of deep and continuing investment in our local communities. For more information, visit usi.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook or Twitter.

