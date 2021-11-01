VisitPay, an R1 Company, and Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center (MSK) Collaborate to Improve Patient Financial Experience Throughout Care Continuum

MURRAY, Utah, Nov. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ: RCM), a leading provider of technology-driven solutions that transform the patient experience and financial performance of healthcare providers, through its recent acquisition of VisitPay, today announced a collaboration with Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, the world’s oldest and largest private cancer center and one of 51 National Cancer Institute-Designated Cancer Centers, to implement a seamless and personalized digital financial experience for patients.



The VisitPay platform was developed to simplify patients’ overall financial experience and cost management by removing confusion and empowering payment autonomy among its users. The easy-to-use platform offers transparency into billing statements and cost consolidation across visits. With VisitPay, users can break down their medical bills into flexible payment plans.

As a result of the platform’s focus on patient empowerment, VisitPay’s Net Promoter Score (NPS), a widely used measure of loyalty to a brand or service, is well above the healthcare industry average and on par with leading consumer brands.

“We are committed to supporting our patients in all aspects of their cancer care,” said Ankit Chhabra, MSK’s senior vice president of financial operations. “By introducing this patient-first digital engagement platform, we hope to make the financial aspect more seamless and manageable.”

“Our goal is to not only take the mystery, fear and frustration out of the payment experience, but also to empower the patient and allow them to focus their energy on healing and recovery,” said Kent Ivanoff, CEO of VisitPay, an R1 Company. “We are excited to collaborate with MSK to provide clear and consolidated billing that is easy to understand, frictionless to pay, and includes a compassionate approach. Together, we can help patients manage their medical obligations in a way that is helpful, at a time when they need it most.”

About R1 RCM

R1 is a leading provider of technology-driven solutions that transform the patient experience and financial performance of hospitals, health systems, and medical groups. R1’s proven and scalable operating models seamlessly complement a healthcare organization’s infrastructure, quickly driving sustainable improvements to net patient revenue and cash flows while reducing operating costs and enhancing the patient experience. To learn more, visit: r1rcm.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release includes statements that may constitute “forward-looking statements” made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In particular, statements about future events and relationships, plans, future growth and future performance are forward-looking statements. These statements are often identified by the use of words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “designed,” “may,” “plan,” “predict,” “project,” “will,” “would,” and similar expressions or variations, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. We have based these forward-looking statements on our current expectations and projections about future events as of the date hereof and any forward-looking statements contained herein should not be relied upon as representing our views as of any subsequent date. Subsequent events and developments, including actual results or changes in our assumptions, may cause our views to change. While we may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, we have no current intention of doing so except to the extent required by applicable law. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. Should one or more of these risks and uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions, projections, or expectations prove incorrect, actual results, performance, financial condition, or events may vary materially and adversely from those anticipated, estimated, or expected. Our actual results and outcomes could differ materially from those included in these forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, such as the factors discussed under the heading “Risk Factors” in our annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, our quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, and any other periodic reports we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

