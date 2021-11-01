First Watch Brings the Heat This Holiday Season with Festive Menu Additions

BRADENTON, Fla., Nov. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As temperatures continue to fall, giving way to the holiday and winter seasons, First Watch – a leading Daytime Dining concept with more than 420 restaurants nationwide – invites guests to warm up with a new menu of seasonally inspired dishes, including a decadent new breakfast sandwich featuring its famous Million Dollar Bacon and the one-and-only Mike’s Hot Honey.



“I’ve been a fan of Mike’s brand for years, and it’s been a personal mission of mine to incorporate this hot honey into one of our dishes here at First Watch. I can say this Million Dollar Breakfast Sandwich is one of my favorite seasonal menu items we had the joy of creating,” said Chef Shane Schaibly, Senior Vice President of Culinary Strategy for First Watch. “While this incredible glaze was originally created to drizzle on some fresh New York pizza, it’s being used in so many other applications today. The combination of Mike’s with our fan-favorite Million Dollar Bacon, smoked Wisconsin Gouda, all-natural pork sausage and a griddled English Muffin – it’s a flavor combination that you simply have to taste for yourself.”

First Watch’s holiday menu selections are available nationwide* through Jan 2nd and include:

Million Dollar Breakfast Sandwich – Million Dollar Bacon, Jones Dairy Farm all-natural pork sausage patty, an over-easy cage-free egg, smoked Wisconsin Gouda, fresh arugula and Mike’s Hot Honey® drizzled on a griddled English muffin. Served with lemon-dressed organic mixed greens

Short Rib Poutine Hash – Red wine–braised beef short rib tossed with fresh seasoned potatoes, house-roasted Crimini mushrooms and shallots, Mozzarella cheese and all-natural Wisconsin white cheddar cheese curds. Topped with two cage-free eggs cooked any style, a creamy demi-glace sauce and fresh herbs.

Cinnamon Chip Pancake Breakfast – Two cage-free eggs cooked any style with a cinnamon chip pancake and your choice of bacon, all-natural chicken, pork or turkey sausage.

Caramel Pecan Cinnamon Roll – A warm cinnamon roll topped with a brown sugar caramel sauce, pecans and a lightly sweetened crème anglaise. Perfect for sharing!

From the Juice Bar:

Red Medicine – Pomegranate, cranberry, black tea, local honey and cinnamon.



First Watch’s new seasonal menu items are available to order alongside its robust menu of breakfast, brunch and lunch favorites at most locations nationwide for pickup, delivery and dine-in service. To place an order or join a digital waitlist, guests can visit FirstWatch.com or download the First Watch App available for Apple iOS and Android.

First Watch is open for breakfast, brunch and lunch seven days a week from 7 a.m. until 2:30 p.m. For more information about First Watch, its seasonal menu offerings or to find the nearest location, visit firstwatch.com.

* Not available in the Tampa Bay area

About First Watch

First Watch is an award-winning Daytime Dining restaurant concept serving made-to-order breakfast, brunch and lunch using fresh ingredients. First Watch offers traditional favorites, such as pancakes, omelets, sandwiches and salads, alongside specialty items like the Quinoa Power Bowl®, Avocado Toast and the Chickichanga. There are more than 420 First Watch restaurants in 28 states, and the restaurant concept is majority owned by Advent International, one of the world's largest private-equity firms.

