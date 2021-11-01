ASML reports transactions under its current share buyback program

VELDHOVEN, the Netherlands – ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) reports the following transactions, conducted under ASML's current share buyback program.

Date Total repurchased shares Weighted average price Total repurchased value 25-Oct-21 74,500 € 686.36 € 51,134,073.30 26-Oct-21 65,260 € 683.04 € 44,574,909.78 27-Oct-21 53,518 € 689.73 € 36,912,938.03 28-Oct-21 70,856 € 700.47 € 49,632,807.00 29-Oct-21 63,624 € 689.97 € 43,898,657.64

ASML’s current share buyback program was announced on 21 July 2021, and details are available on our website at https://www.asml.com/en/news/share-buyback

This regular update of the transactions conducted under the buyback program is to be made public under the Market Abuse Regulation (Nr. 596/2014).

