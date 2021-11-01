ASML reports transactions under its current share buyback program
VELDHOVEN, the Netherlands – ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) reports the following transactions, conducted under ASML's current share buyback program.
|Date
|Total repurchased shares
|Weighted average price
|Total repurchased value
|25-Oct-21
|74,500
|€ 686.36
|€ 51,134,073.30
|26-Oct-21
|65,260
|€ 683.04
|€ 44,574,909.78
|27-Oct-21
|53,518
|€ 689.73
|€ 36,912,938.03
|28-Oct-21
|70,856
|€ 700.47
|€ 49,632,807.00
|29-Oct-21
|63,624
|€ 689.97
|€ 43,898,657.64
ASML’s current share buyback program was announced on 21 July 2021, and details are available on our website at https://www.asml.com/en/news/share-buyback
This regular update of the transactions conducted under the buyback program is to be made public under the Market Abuse Regulation (Nr. 596/2014).
