Ultimus Names Nicole Tichota to Senior Transfer Agent Services Position

CINCINNATI, Nov. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As a leading independent provider of full service, technology-enhanced fund administration, accounting and investor solutions, Ultimus Fund Solutions® (Ultimus®) is pleased to welcome Nicole L. Tichota as Senior Vice President, Account Services. In her new position, Tichota leads the firm’s transfer agent account services and financial control teams.



In this role at Ultimus, Tichota and her team are responsible for enhancing the shareholder experience, including managing client-shareholder communications, and leveraging the firm’s technology to automate processes that enhance shareholders’ experience.

Prior to Ultimus, Tichota held executive positions in client services and operations throughout her career. She spent more than two decades in key roles at Oppenheimer Funds, including leading client service teams for the transfer agent at the firm. Most recently, Tichota led an operations team at Principal Financial Group.

Ultimus CEO Gary Tenkman says that bringing on top talent such as Tichota is an ongoing process for Ultimus, as the firm’s client base grows, both in number and complexity of requirements. “In the past year and a half, the Ultimus Transfer Agent group has worked on converting 14 fund families into Ultimus from other services providers,” he remarked. “We continue to grow as a result of our ability to service firms that have increasingly unique and complex demands. Therefore, we’re committed to investing in top talent, as well as the industry’s best technology, so that our capabilities are always expanding to meet the needs of current and future clients.”

Ian Martin, EVP, Chief Administrative Officer, says Tichota’s shareholder-focused role is an important addition to the Ultimus team. “Nicole is a seasoned veteran who brings the kind of new ideas, institutional best practices and experience that will help us continue to enhance and support the levels of service and technology that leading fund sponsors expect and deserve,” he says. “She is a dynamic leader whose entrepreneurial approach dovetails perfectly with the Ultimus model of innovation and service solutions.”

Tichota says she chose to join Ultimus for similar reasons. “Ultimus is an enterprising firm that has carved out an impressive reputation in the industry for delivering an outstanding client service experience, which is supported by the tremendous growth they continue to experience,” she commented. “The company has set the bar very high in the client and shareholder services arena. When it comes to blending talent and technology, Ultimus is truly remarkable at developing solutions to enhance their clients’ success.”

About Ultimus

Ultimus Fund Solutions (Ultimus) is a leading provider of full-service fund administration, accounting and investor solutions to support the launching and servicing of registered funds, private funds and public plans. Ultimus’ deep commitment to excellence is achieved through investments in best-in-class technology, compliance programs, organization-wide cyber security efforts, and hiring seasoned professionals.

Headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio with offices in other major cities such as Chicago, New York and Denver, Ultimus employs more than 700 seasoned accountants, attorneys, paralegals, application developers, fund administers, compliance specialists and many others with years of experience in the financial services industry. Servicing over 1,300 total traditional and alternative funds, Ultimus helps investment managers and fund families flourish in today’s increasingly sophisticated and dynamic investment landscape. For more information, visit www.ultimusfundsolutions.com.

13800280 11/1/2021