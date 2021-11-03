TechStyle Fashion Group Named One of Inc.’s Best-Led Companies

EL SEGUNDO, Calif., Nov. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TechStyle Fashion Group, the global brand incubator known for building and scaling digital-first and membership-based brands including Fabletics, Savage X Fenty, JustFab, Shoedazzle and FabKids, today announced it has been named to Inc.’s first annual Best-Led Companies list. The inaugural list recognizes management excellence across the middle market, honoring the very strongest U.S. firms with revenue of $50 million to $2 billion.



Companies were analyzed via an algorithm that identified the best companies according to their leadership teams’ superlative accomplishments in four key areas: performance and value creation; market penetration and customer engagement; talent; and leadership team.

“This inaugural list of companies represents the remarkable midsized companies, both public and private, often founder-led, that are at the vanguard of reinventing American business,” says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. magazine. “With their leadership, all business will benefit from an exciting, competitive future full of possibilities.”

“The recognition by Inc. is a testament to the commitment from leaders across the TechStyle family to enabling a culture that breeds innovation,” said Adam Goldenberg, Co-Founder and CEO, Fabletics; Co-Founder, TechStyle Fashion Group. “Having established three independent and thriving companies out of the TechStyle incubator including Fabletics, Global Fashion Brands (spun out in 2020) and Savage X Fenty (spun out in 2019), I’m honored to see our team recognized for their efforts to build brands that resonate with modern consumers.”

Since being established out of the TechStyle incubator platform over the last several years, today Fabletics, Global Fashion Brands – comprised of JustFab, ShoeDazzle and FabKids – and Savage X Fenty operate as standalone companies while benefiting from shared resources such as creative production, data and analytics. Each company has become synonymous with innovation, using a membership model to personalize shopping for millions of active members around the world. The success of TechStyle’s approach to brand-building is evidenced by the rapid growth of Fabletics, which today operates 71 physical retail locations.

The final list recognizes 250 companies that are agile enough to maneuver but also big enough to have a broad impact. These companies employ 35 million people, about one of four U.S. workers. All 250 have a successful track record with leadership teams that spur solid performance, create value, penetrate markets, engage with customers, and more.

To compile the list, Inc. evaluated private and public U.S.-based companies with a 2020 revenue of $50 million to $2 billion or a valuation of $50 million to $10 billion using a proprietary 12-point measure of management excellence generated with input from partners at Pitchbook and Shango Labs.

To see the complete list, go to: https://www.inc.com/best-led-companies

The November issue of Inc. magazine is available online now at https://www.inc.com/magazine and will be on newsstands beginning November 9, 2021.

