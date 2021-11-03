Carahsoft and Splashtop Join Forces to Deliver Secure Remote Access and Support Solutions to Public Sector and Education Customers

RESTON, Va. and SAN JOSE, Calif., Nov. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Carahsoft, The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, and Splashtop, a leader in next-generation remote access and remote support software, today announced a partnership. Under the agreement, Carahsoft will serve as Splashtop’s Master Government Aggregator®, making the company’s secure remote access and support solutions available to the Public Sector through Carahsoft’s NASA Solutions for Enterprise-Wide Procurement (SEWP) V, Information Technology Enterprise Solutions – Software 2 (ITES-SW2), National Cooperative Purchasing Alliance (NCPA) and OMNIA Partners contracts, as well as through Carahsoft’s reseller partners.

Splashtop’s secure and high-performance remote access and support solutions enable Federal, State, Local Government and Educational institutions to implement a productive, hybrid workplace to ensure continuity by being able to remotely carry on business as usual. Departments and agencies can accomplish their missions and serve their constituents from anywhere.

“While the pandemic forced Public Sector organizations and Educational institutions to quickly adapt to remote work environments, there is no going back. Remote or hybrid work is the new “de facto” operating model for Federal, State, Local and Educational organizations,” said Justin Windsor, Splashtop’s Channel Chief for the Americas. “Additionally, with the rise of ransomware and other malicious threats, Government needs a superior, zero trust alternative to unreliable VPN / RDP solutions that pose security and privacy risks. As a result of our strategic partnership with Carahsoft, our secure, remote access and remote IT support solutions are now easily accessible to Public Sector and Education customers to enable secure work and school from anywhere.”

Splashtop for Education enhances learning and helps students reach their full potential with access to the resources they need most through Splashtop’s remote access solutions. Students can use lab computers and licensed software from Adobe, Autodesk or other providers from their laptops, iPads, Chromebooks or additional devices, even after lab hours. IT teams can easily schedule remote lab access sessions for students to optimize the use of lab computers and expensive software licenses, as well as provide support to teachers and students who may not be off-site at other locations.

“We are thrilled to announce this partnership with Splashtop to deliver remote access and support software to our resellers and our Government and Education customers,” said Brandi Hiebert, Director of Sales who leads the Splashtop Team at Carahsoft. “The Public Sector now has access to secure cloud and on-premise remote access solutions, enabling work from anywhere.”

Splashtop’s platform is available through Carahsoft’s SEWP V contracts NNG15SC03B and NNG15SC27B, ITES-SW2 Contract W52P1J-20-D-0042, NCPA Contract NCPA01-86 and OMNIA Partners Contract #R191902. For more information, contact the Splashtop team at Carahsoft at (703) 889-9730 or Splashtop@carahsoft.com.

About Carahsoft

Carahsoft Technology Corp. is The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, supporting Public Sector organizations across Federal, State and Local Government agencies and Education and Healthcare markets. As the Master Government Aggregator® for our vendor partners, we deliver solutions for Cybersecurity, MultiCloud, DevSecOps, Big Data, Artificial Intelligence, Open Source, Customer Experience and Engagement, and more. Working with resellers, systems integrators and consultants, our sales and marketing teams provide industry leading IT products, services and training through hundreds of contract vehicles. Visit us at www.carahsoft.com.

About Splashtop

Based in Silicon Valley, Splashtop Inc. delivers next-generation remote access and remote software and services for enterprises, academic and research institutions, government agencies, small businesses, MSPs, IT departments, and individuals. Splashtop’s cloud-based, secure, and easily managed remote access approach is increasingly replacing legacy approaches such as virtual private networks (VPNs) while earning a stunning 93 Net Promoter Score (NPS), a standard for assessing customer satisfaction. More than 30 million users, including those in 85% of Fortune 500 enterprises, enjoy Splashtop products globally. Visit splashtop.com for more information.