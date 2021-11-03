E.C.D. Automotive Design Disrupts Boutique Car Space with U.S.’s First Two Tesla-Powered Classic Defenders

KISSIMMEE, Fla., Nov. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- E.C.D. Automotive Design (E.C.D.), the foremost luxury automotive company specializing in the personalization of vintage Land Rovers, announces two upcoming Tesla-powered Defender 110 (D110) builds – the first of their kind assembled entirely on U.S. soil. Featuring a 100-kilowatt-hour battery system, the restored Defenders have an impressive range of up to 220 miles from a single five-hour charge, 450 horsepower and can race from 0 to 60 in just under five seconds. E.C.D. is a leader in the electric classic car conversion space, having unveiled the world’s first Tesla-powered Range Rover Classic in March 2021. Christened Project Britton and Project Morpheus, the two electric Defenders will be ready to hit the road in December 2021.



Clients select from a wealth of options to design their unique, one-of-one dream builds which are visualized through E.C.D.’s proprietary 3D rendering software. E.C.D.’s master-certified ASE craftsmen and specialized technicians tear down and rebuild the U.K.-imported base vehicles from the chassis up to turn these dream builds into reality according to each client’s exact specifications. For those who want the absolute finest but don’t have the time to design every aspect themselves, E.C.D. offers a top-level signature build with premium interior and exterior features for unprecedented luxury and performance. A retro line is also available for those who want to pay homage to the original factory model but with subtle enhancements and luxury touchpoints to bring the Land Rover into the modern era. Apart from the innovative electric powertrain, E.C.D. offers various engine spec options including traditional LS3 and LC9 performance engines.

“Since its founding, E.C.D. has been filling in the gap in the luxury car market and consistently pushing the envelope to evolve our custom Defenders and Range Rovers. The electric option is just one of many drivetrain solutions on our extensive menu that allow clients to truly achieve the personalized vintage Defender or Range Rover of their dreams,” E.C.D. Co-Founder Tom Humble said.

The Tesla drivetrain is expertly installed so that clients can enjoy the best of sustainable technology while preserving the original Defender’s nostalgic look, power and on and off-road capabilities. U.K.’s leading expert in classic car conversions, Electric Classic Cars (ECC), works in collaboration with E.C.D. to consult and source the electric drivetrains. Since adding the Tesla engine option to their lineup of drivetrain solutions, E.C.D. has seen outstanding demand for its custom electric builds with 14 already on order. To match this growth, E.C.D. is moving its headquarters to a 100,000-square foot facility with two production lines for a more efficient build process while preserving the high-quality craftsmanship that is characteristic of E.C.D.’s luxury brand. The facility will also include an attached Driver’s Club for maintenance needs and exclusive client events. Soon, the company plans to branch out from old Land Rover Defenders and Range Rovers to take on electric conversions for classic Jaguars.

The E.C.D. electric lineup is 50 state compliant. For more information on how to build your own vehicle, please visit ecdautodesign.com.

Project Britton renderings are here and here.

Project Morpheus rendering is here.

About E.C.D. Automotive Design

E.C.D. Automotive Design (E.C.D.) is a creator of restored luxury vehicles that combines classic English beauty with modern performance. Each vehicle produced by E.C.D. is fully bespoke, a one-off that is designed by the client through an immersive luxury design experience and hand-built from the ground up in 2,200 hours by master-certified ASE craftsmen. The company was founded in 2013 by three British “petrol heads” whose passion for classic vehicles is the driving force behind exceptionally high standards for quality, custom luxury vehicles. E.C.D. Automotive Design’s global headquarters, known as the “Rover Dome,” is a 45,000 square-foot facility located in Kissimmee, Florida that is home to 52 talented craftsman and technicians, who hold a combined 61 ASE and five master level certifications. E.C.D. Automotive Design has a second design studio located in Malibu, California.

