Capital Markets Attorney Sam Kardon Joins Hunton Andrews Kurth in New York

New York, Nov. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sam Kardon, an experienced capital markets attorney with a particular emphasis on the real estate industry and real estate investment trusts, has joined Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP as Counsel in New York.

Kardon joins the firm’s capital markets practice and will continue to advise on all aspects of underwritten public offerings as well as a wide range of other public and private securities offerings, including PIPEs, private fund offerings, non-listed REIT offerings and “at the market” programs.

He also advises issuers in connection with ongoing U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission reporting obligations; counsels boards of directors, management teams and board committees on corporate governance matters; and advises on mergers, acquisitions, tender offers and similar transactions.

“Sam brings more than a decade of experience handling complex public and private securities transactions, making him an excellent complement to our nationally recognized capital markets and real estate capital markets teams,” said real estate capital markets partner Rob Smith. “The global economic recovery continues to drive increased capital markets activities by our clients, and we are thrilled to welcome Sam to the firm.”

Kardon joins the firm from Proskauer Rose LLP where he was a special counsel in the Real Estate Capital Markets group. Earlier in his career, he was an associate with Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom LLP in New York and Latham & Watkins LLP in Singapore. Kardon earned his undergraduate degree from Dartmouth College and his law degree from Harvard Law School.

Hunton Andrews Kurth has a long history of representing issuers, investors and underwriters in a wide range of public and private offerings of equity and debt securities, with a particular focus on the real estate, financial services, energy (including oil and gas and midstream, power, renewables and utilities) and consumer products industries. Over the last five years, the firm has handled more than 850 equity and debt capital markets transactions aggregating over $485 billion. Our clients include publicly-traded entities, including real estate investment trusts (REITs), publicly traded partnerships (MLPs) Fortune 500 companies and middle-market entities.

With lawyers in the United States, Asia, Europe and the Middle East, Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP serves clients across a broad range of complex transactional, litigation and regulatory matters. For more information, please contact Jeremy Heallen at +1 713 220 3713.

