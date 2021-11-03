Lassila & Tikanoja plc: Managers' transactions - Leinonen Jukka

| Source: Lassila & Tikanoja plc Lassila & Tikanoja plc

Helsinki, FINLAND

Lassila & Tikanoja plc
Stock Exhange Release
3.11.2021 6.00 pm

Person subject to the notification requirement
Name:Leinonen, Jukka 
Position:Member of the Board/Deputy member
   
Initial Notification 
Reference number:743700Z9Z54VGHZA0028_20211103092521_3
   
Issuer
Name:Lassila & Tikanoja Oyj
LEI:743700Z9Z54VGHZA0028
   
Transaction details
Transaction date:2021-11-02
Venue:NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Nature of the transaction:Acquisition
 
Instrument:Share
ISIN:FI0009010854
 
Volume:2
Unit price:13.68000 Euro
Volume:3
Unit price:13.66000 Euro
Volume:3
Unit price:13.70000 Euro
Volume:109
Unit price:13.70000 Euro
Volume:127
Unit price:13.68000 Euro
Volume:128
Unit price:13.70000 Euro
Volume:136
Unit price:13.70000 Euro
Volume:140
Unit price:13.68000 Euro
Volume:150
Unit price:13.66000 Euro
Volume:197
Unit price:13.66000 Euro
Volume:205
Unit price:13.66000 Euro
Volume:210
Unit price:13.66000 Euro
Volume:218
Unit price:13.66000 Euro
Volume:223
Unit price:13.70000 Euro
Volume:230
Unit price:13.70000 Euro
Volume:243
Unit price:13.70000 Euro
Volume:280
Unit price:13.70000 Euro
Volume:440
Unit price:13.70000 Euro
Volume:806
Unit price:13.66000 Euro
Volume:1944
Unit price:13.66000 Euro
Volume:3
Unit price:13.58000 Euro
Volume:67
Unit price:13.58000 Euro
Volume:114
Unit price:13.58000 Euro
Volume:121
Unit price:13.58000 Euro
Volume:133
Unit price:13.58000 Euro
Volume:133
Unit price:13.58000 Euro
Volume:136
Unit price:13.60000 Euro
Volume:203
Unit price:13.58000 Euro
Volume:219
Unit price:13.58000 Euro
Volume:255
Unit price:13.60000 Euro
Volume:258
Unit price:13.60000 Euro
Volume:266
Unit price:13.58000 Euro
Volume:429
Unit price:13.60000 Euro
 
Aggregated transactions
Volume:8131
Volume weighted average price:13.64914 Euro

 

LASSILA & TIKANOJA PLC

Eero Hautaniemi
President and CEO

Additional information:
Eero Hautaniemi, President and CEO, tel. +358 10 636 2810
Valtteri Palin, CFO, tel. +358 40 734 7749

Lassila & Tikanoja is a service company that makes circular economy a reality. Together with our customers, we keep materials, properties and factories in productive use for as long as possible and we enhance the use of raw materials and energy. We help our customers maintain the value of their properties and materials while protecting the environment. We achieve this by delivering responsible and sustainable service solutions that make the daily lives of our customers easier. With operations in Finland and Sweden, L&T employs 8,100 people. Net sales in 2020 amounted to EUR 751.9 million. L&T is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki. 

Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki
Major media
www.lt.fi/en