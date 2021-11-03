Lassila & Tikanoja plc: Managers' transactions - Leinonen Jukka

English Finnish

Lassila & Tikanoja plc

Stock Exhange Release

3.11.2021 6.00 pm

Person subject to the notification requirement Name: Leinonen, Jukka Position: Member of the Board/Deputy member Initial Notification Reference number: 743700Z9Z54VGHZA0028_20211103092521_3 Issuer Name: Lassila & Tikanoja Oyj LEI: 743700Z9Z54VGHZA0028 Transaction details Transaction date: 2021-11-02 Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL) Nature of the transaction: Acquisition Instrument: Share ISIN: FI0009010854 Volume: 2 Unit price: 13.68000 Euro Volume: 3 Unit price: 13.66000 Euro Volume: 3 Unit price: 13.70000 Euro Volume: 109 Unit price: 13.70000 Euro Volume: 127 Unit price: 13.68000 Euro Volume: 128 Unit price: 13.70000 Euro Volume: 136 Unit price: 13.70000 Euro Volume: 140 Unit price: 13.68000 Euro Volume: 150 Unit price: 13.66000 Euro Volume: 197 Unit price: 13.66000 Euro Volume: 205 Unit price: 13.66000 Euro Volume: 210 Unit price: 13.66000 Euro Volume: 218 Unit price: 13.66000 Euro Volume: 223 Unit price: 13.70000 Euro Volume: 230 Unit price: 13.70000 Euro Volume: 243 Unit price: 13.70000 Euro Volume: 280 Unit price: 13.70000 Euro Volume: 440 Unit price: 13.70000 Euro Volume: 806 Unit price: 13.66000 Euro Volume: 1944 Unit price: 13.66000 Euro Volume: 3 Unit price: 13.58000 Euro Volume: 67 Unit price: 13.58000 Euro Volume: 114 Unit price: 13.58000 Euro Volume: 121 Unit price: 13.58000 Euro Volume: 133 Unit price: 13.58000 Euro Volume: 133 Unit price: 13.58000 Euro Volume: 136 Unit price: 13.60000 Euro Volume: 203 Unit price: 13.58000 Euro Volume: 219 Unit price: 13.58000 Euro Volume: 255 Unit price: 13.60000 Euro Volume: 258 Unit price: 13.60000 Euro Volume: 266 Unit price: 13.58000 Euro Volume: 429 Unit price: 13.60000 Euro Aggregated transactions Volume: 8131 Volume weighted average price: 13.64914 Euro

Eero Hautaniemi, President and CEO, tel. +358 10 636 2810

Valtteri Palin, CFO, tel. +358 40 734 7749

Lassila & Tikanoja is a service company that makes circular economy a reality. Together with our customers, we keep materials, properties and factories in productive use for as long as possible and we enhance the use of raw materials and energy. We help our customers maintain the value of their properties and materials while protecting the environment. We achieve this by delivering responsible and sustainable service solutions that make the daily lives of our customers easier. With operations in Finland and Sweden, L&T employs 8,100 people. Net sales in 2020 amounted to EUR 751.9 million. L&T is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.

