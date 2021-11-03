Liferay Unveils New Features to Help Organizations Build Digital Experiences with More Agility

LOS ANGELES, Calif., Nov. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Liferay, Inc., which makes software that helps companies create digital experiences on web, mobile, and connected devices, today announced the release of Liferay DXP 7.4. The new version of the company's digital experience platform keeps on improving its capabilities to help organizations quickly adapt its digital channels to changing demands from customers, dealers, partners, and employees, while also advancing in digitizing operations.

"We are excited to deliver new and improved capabilities that allow technical and non-technical users to work smarter and faster to create and launch unique solutions on the Liferay platform", said Damian Rochman, VP of Product Management at Liferay. "The release of Liferay DXP 7.4 reflects the need for all users working with complex B2B, B2E, and long-term B2C use cases, to have more accessible, affordable, and customizable options for digital solutions."

Liferay DXP 7.4 expands on its ability to provide business users with the functionalities to create, manage, and improve rich digital experiences, using data driven insights and low-code / no-code capabilities. As business users are empowered to act independently, organizations can focus on reducing the cost and effort needed to launch and maintain digital experiences. IT teams will also benefit as they can focus on delivering digitization on a large scale, leveraging Liferay as the foundation for an interconnected enterprise landscape.

With Liferay organizations can create seamless B2B buying experiences, decrease customer support costs with self-service portals, unify disparate systems with robust integration capabilities, and drive employee productivity with modern intranets.

Release highlights include:

Search Experiences: Blueprints. Business users shouldn’t be completely reliant on IT teams to help build or modify their digital experiences. With low-code and no-code capabilities, such as Blueprints, on Liferay DXP 7.4, users can easily manage and create the experiences they need. Part of the new Liferay Enterprise Search Experiences application, users can alter Liferay’s default search behavior by building their own custom search algorithms (i.e. boost a term, filter out results, include geolocation, etc) using a no-code visual query builder called Blueprints.

Liferay DXP 7.4 is immediately available. For more information, please visit: https://www.liferay.com/products/dxp.

About Liferay

Liferay helps organizations solve digital challenges with omnichannel intranet, portal, commerce, and integration solutions. Our platform is open source, which makes it more reliable, innovative, and secure. We try to leave a positive mark on the world through business and technology. Thousands of organizations in financial services, healthcare, government, insurance, retail, manufacturing, and multiple other industries use Liferay. Liferay. One Platform. Endless Solutions. Visit us at www.liferay.com.