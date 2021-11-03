BBSI Reports Strong Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Raises Full-Year Gross Billings Outlook

- Q3 Net Revenues Increase 9% to $247 Million with Gross Billings Up 12% -



VANCOUVER, Washington, Nov. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Barrett Business Services, Inc. (“BBSI” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: BBSI), a leading provider of business management solutions, reported financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021.

Third Quarter 2021 Financial Summary vs. Year-Ago Quarter

Net revenues up 9% to $247.0 million.

Gross billings up 12% to $1.69 billion.

Average worksite employees (“WSEs”) up 8%.

Net income of $14.9 million, or $1.96 per diluted share.

“Our third quarter results exceeded our expectations and are reflective of the strength of our client base,” said BBSI President and CEO Gary Kramer. “Our small and medium-sized business customers continue to navigate the COVID-19 recovery, and we have seen continued growth in WSEs and average billing per WSE across every region, leading us once again to raise our full-year outlook for gross billings and WSE growth. This has been coupled with continued favorable performance from our workers’ compensation program, which reflected our new fully insured model for the entire quarter.”

Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Net revenues in the third quarter of 2021 increased 9% to $247.0 million compared to $227.5 million in the third quarter of 2020.

Total gross billings in the third quarter increased 12% to $1.69 billion compared to $1.51 billion in the same year-ago quarter (see “Key Performance Metrics and Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below). The increase was primarily due to higher average billings per WSE and an increase in average WSEs.

Non-GAAP gross workers’ compensation expense as a percent of gross billings was 3.0% in the third quarter and benefited from a favorable adjustment of prior accident year liability of $0.8 million. This compares to 3.4% in the third quarter of 2020.

Net income for the third quarter of 2021 was $14.9 million, or $1.96 per diluted share, compared to $18.5 million, or $2.40 per diluted share, in the year-ago quarter. The decrease is primarily attributable to higher employee-related expenses due to prior year reductions during the COVID-19 pandemic that have since been reversed, as well as increased variable employee compensation and incentive pay in the current year related to stronger than expected financial results.

Liquidity

As of September 30, 2021, unrestricted cash and investments increased to $115.6 million compared to $109.8 million in the prior quarter. BBSI remains debt free apart from the $3.6 million mortgage on its corporate headquarters.

Capital Allocation

BBSI’s board of directors has confirmed its regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.30 per share. The cash dividend will be paid on December 3, 2021 to all stockholders of record as of November 19, 2021. The Company also repurchased an additional 55,547 shares in the third quarter at an average price of $75.55 per share. Approximately $31.2 million remains available on its $50 million share repurchase program.

Outlook

In light of the strong performance in the quarter, BBSI is revising its outlook for gross billings and average WSE growth for the year and now expects the following:

Gross billings growth of 9% to 10%, increased from 6% to 8% in the prior outlook

Growth in the average number of WSEs of 3% to 5%, increased from 2% to 4% in the prior outlook

Outlook for gross margin as a percent of gross billings remains 3.0% to 3.1%

Effective annual tax rate remains 22% to 24%

Key Performance Metrics and Non-GAAP Financial Measures

We report PEO revenues net of direct payroll costs because we are not the primary obligor for wage payments to our clients’ employees. However, management believes that gross billings and wages are useful in understanding the volume of our business activity and serve as an important performance metric in managing our operations, including the preparation of internal operating forecasts and establishing executive compensation performance goals. We therefore present for purposes of analysis gross billings and wage information for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021 and 2020.

(Unaudited) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, (in thousands) 2021 2020 2021 2020 Gross billings $ 1,689,313 $ 1,511,908 $ 4,762,193 $ 4,321,018 PEO and staffing wages $ 1,462,982 $ 1,300,352 $ 4,119,235 $ 3,710,788

Because safety incentives represent consideration payable to PEO customers, safety incentive costs are netted against PEO revenue in our consolidated statements of operations. Management considers safety incentives to be closely connected to our workers’ compensation program because they encourage client companies to maintain safe work practices and minimize workplace injuries. We therefore present below for purposes of analysis non-GAAP gross workers’ compensation expense, which represents workers’ compensation costs including safety incentive costs. We believe this non-GAAP measure is useful in evaluating the total costs of our workers’ compensation program. In July 2020, the Company began limiting its safety incentive offering in certain markets, resulting in a reduction to safety incentive costs.

(Unaudited) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, (in thousands) 2021 2020 2021 2020 Workers' compensation $ 49,833 $ 46,685 $ 141,693 $ 146,120 Safety incentive costs 687 5,369 2,163 19,150 Non-GAAP gross workers' compensation $ 50,520 $ 52,054 $ 143,856 $ 165,270

In monitoring and evaluating the performance of our operations, management also reviews the following ratios, which represent selected amounts as a percentage of gross billings. Management believes these ratios are useful in understanding the efficiency and profitability of our service offerings.

(Unaudited) (Unaudited) Percentage of Gross Billings Percentage of Gross Billings Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 PEO and staffing wages 86.6% 86.0% 86.5% 85.9% Payroll taxes and benefits 6.8% 6.6% 7.3% 7.3% Non-GAAP gross workers' compensation 3.0% 3.4% 3.0% 3.8% Gross margin 3.6% 3.9% 3.1% 3.1%

We refer to employees of our PEO clients as WSEs. Management reviews average and ending WSE growth to monitor and evaluate the performance of our operations. Average WSEs are calculated by dividing the number of unique individuals paid in each month by the number of months in the period. Ending WSEs represents the number of unique individuals paid in the last month of the period.

(Unaudited) Three Months Ended September 30, 2021 % Change 2020 % Change Average WSEs 116,258 8.0% 107,600 -8.1% Ending WSEs 115,949 7.7% 107,612 -7.6%





(Unaudited) Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021 % Change 2020 % Change Average WSEs 111,640 3.6% 107,809 -5.2% Ending WSEs 115,949 7.7% 107,612 -7.6%

About BBSI

BBSI (NASDAQ: BBSI) is a leading provider of business management solutions, combining human resource outsourcing and professional management consulting to create a unique operational platform that differentiates it from competitors. The Company’s integrated platform is built upon expertise in payroll processing, employee benefits, workers’ compensation coverage, risk management and workplace safety programs, and human resource administration. BBSI’s partnerships help businesses of all sizes improve the efficiency of their operations. The Company works with more than 7,500 clients across all lines of business in 43 states. For more information, please visit www.bbsi.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this release about future events or performance, including future growth in gross billings and average number of WSEs, gross margin as a percentage of gross billings and effective annual tax rates, are forward-looking statements. Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results of the Company to be materially different from any future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could affect future results include economic conditions in the Company's service areas, the effects of governmental orders responding to the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, the effect of changes in the Company's mix of services on gross margin, the Company's ability to retain current clients and attract new clients and to achieve revenue growth, the availability of financing or other sources of capital, the Company's relationship with its primary bank lender, the potential for material deviations from expected future workers' compensation claims experience, changes in the workers’ compensation regulatory environment in the Company’s primary markets, litigation costs, security breaches or failures in the Company's information technology systems, the collectability of accounts receivable, changes in executive management, the carrying value of deferred income tax assets and goodwill, the effects of the pandemic and conditions in the global capital markets on the Company’s investment portfolio, and the potential for and effect of acquisitions, among others. Other important factors that may affect the Company’s prospects are described in the Company’s 2020 Annual Report on Form 10-K and in subsequent reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Although forward-looking statements help to provide complete information about the Company, readers should keep in mind that forward-looking statements are less reliable than historical information. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements in this release to reflect events or changes in circumstances that occur after the date of this release.



Barrett Business Services, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Unaudited)

September 30, December 31, (in thousands) 2021 2020 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 12,860 $ 68,688 Investments 102,709 101,244 Trade accounts receivable, net 240,293 118,506 Income taxes receivable 1,732 6,485 Prepaid expenses and other 23,418 15,961 Restricted cash and investments 82,273 96,991 Total current assets 463,285 407,875 Property, equipment and software, net 35,965 34,916 Operating lease right-of-use assets 22,058 23,025 Restricted cash and investments 237,182 258,153 Goodwill 47,820 47,820 Other assets 2,657 3,161 $ 808,967 $ 774,950 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Current liabilities: Current portion of long-term debt $ 3,565 $ 221 Accounts payable 4,483 4,746 Accrued payroll, payroll taxes and related benefits 249,713 149,989 Current operating lease liabilities 7,435 7,539 Other accrued liabilities 8,190 7,275 Workers' compensation claims liabilities and premiums 78,225 102,040 Safety incentives liability 5,363 18,827 Total current liabilities 356,974 290,637 Long-term workers' compensation claims liabilities 218,774 255,706 Long-term debt — 3,510 Deferred income taxes 2,946 4,518 Long-term operating lease liabilities 15,720 16,419 Customer deposits and other long-term liabilities 6,920 5,925 Stockholders' equity 207,633 198,235 $ 808,967 $ 774,950

Barrett Business Services, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(Unaudited)

(in thousands, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Revenues: Professional employer service fees $ 217,972 $ 199,082 $ 620,287 $ 573,162 Staffing services 28,978 28,431 78,311 74,486 Total revenues 246,950 227,513 698,598 647,648 Cost of revenues: Direct payroll costs 21,870 21,452 58,818 56,325 Payroll taxes and benefits 115,012 100,142 349,514 313,275 Workers' compensation 49,833 46,685 141,693 146,120 Total cost of revenues 186,715 168,279 550,025 515,720 Gross margin 60,235 59,234 148,573 131,928 Selling, general and administrative expenses 41,170 35,587 113,939 100,957 Depreciation and amortization 1,342 1,341 3,967 3,512 Income from operations 17,723 22,306 30,667 27,459 Other income, net 1,779 1,294 5,122 5,693 Income before income taxes 19,502 23,600 35,789 33,152 Provision for income taxes 4,573 5,089 8,324 6,538 Net income $ 14,929 $ 18,511 $ 27,465 $ 26,614 Basic income per common share $ 1.98 $ 2.42 $ 3.63 $ 3.51 Weighted average basic common shares outstanding 7,545 7,639 7,559 7,572 Diluted income per common share $ 1.96 $ 2.40 $ 3.59 $ 3.46 Weighted average diluted common shares outstanding 7,607 7,709 7,642 7,688

