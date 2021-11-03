Trupanion Reports Third Quarter 2021 Results

SEATTLE, Nov. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trupanion, Inc. (Nasdaq: TRUP), the leading provider of medical insurance for cats and dogs, today announced financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021.



“Q3 marks the continuation of our strong momentum, as shown in our key financial measures. We continue to grow the funds available to us to reinvest in our portfolio and deploy this capital at compounding high rates of return,” said Darryl Rawlings, founder and chief executive officer of Trupanion.

Third Quarter 2021 Financial and Business Highlights

Total revenue was $181.7 million, an increase of 40% compared to the third quarter of 2020.

Total enrolled pets (including pets from our other business segment) was 1,104,376 at September 30, 2021, an increase of 37% over the third quarter of 2020.

Subscription business revenue was $127.1 million, an increase of 28% compared to the third quarter of 2020 (26% on a constant currency basis).

Subscription enrolled pets was 676,463 at September 30, 2021, an increase of 22% over the third quarter of 2020.

Net loss was $(6.8) million, or $(0.17) per basic and diluted share, compared to net loss of $(2.6) million, or $(0.07) per basic and diluted share, in the third quarter of 2020. Net loss per share was impacted by $0.10 due to an increase in stock-based compensation and by $0.03 due to an increase in depreciation and amortization when compared to the prior year period.

Adjusted EBITDA was $2.2 million, compared to adjusted EBITDA of $1.8 million in the third quarter of 2020.

Operating cash flow was $6.2 million and free cash flow was $3.5 million in the third quarter of 2021. This is compared to operating cash flow of $9.8 million and free cash flow of $8.5 million in the third quarter of 2020.



First Nine Months of 2021 Financial and Business Highlights

Total revenue was $504.6 million, an increase of 40% compared to the first nine months of 2020.

Subscription business revenue was $360.7 million, an increase of 28% compared to the first nine months of 2020.

Net loss was $(28.5) million, or $(0.71) per basic and diluted share, compared to net loss of $(2.3) million, or $(0.07) per basic and diluted share, in the first nine months of 2020. Net loss per share was impacted by $0.38 due to an increase in stock-based compensation and by $0.11 due to an increase in depreciation and amortization when compared to the prior year period. The remaining year-over-year change in earnings per share primarily reflects our accelerated growth and associated acquisition spend in the first nine months of 2021.

Adjusted EBITDA was $1.2 million, compared to adjusted EBITDA of $9.3 million in the first nine months of 2020.

Operating cash flow was $2.3 million and free cash flow was $(6.2) million in the first nine months of 2021. This compared to operating cash flow of $17.6 million and free cash flow of $13.1 million in the first nine months of 2020.



Revenue by Quarter

A chart accompanying this announcement is available at: http://ml.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/2bd55389-5f1d-4cfc-8121-00d815eb1a39

Conference Call

Trupanion’s management will host a conference call today to review its third quarter 2021 results. The call is scheduled to begin shortly after 1:30 p.m. PT/ 4:30 p.m. ET. A live webcast will be accessible through the Investor Relations section of Trupanion’s website at http://investors.trupanion.com and will be archived online for 3 months upon completion of the conference call. Participants can access the conference call by dialing 1-877-407-0784 (United States) or 1-201-689-8560 (International). A telephonic replay of the call will also be available after the completion of the call, by dialing 1-844-512-2921 (United States) or 1-412-317-6671 (International) and entering the replay pin number: 13723054.

About Trupanion

Trupanion is a leader in medical insurance for cats and dogs throughout the United States, Canada and Australia with over 600,000 pets enrolled. For over two decades, Trupanion has given pet owners peace of mind so they can focus on their pet's recovery, not financial stress. Trupanion is committed to providing pet owners with the highest value in pet medical insurance with unlimited payouts for the life of their pets. With its proprietary software, Trupanion is the only provider with the technology to pay veterinarians directly in minutes at the time of checkout. Trupanion is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol "TRUP". The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA. Trupanion policies are issued, in the United States, by its wholly-owned insurance entity American Pet Insurance Company and, in Canada, by Omega General Insurance Company. Trupanion Australia is a partnership between Trupanion and Hollard Insurance Company. For more information, please visit trupanion.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 relating to, among other things, expectations, plans, prospects and financial results for Trupanion, including, but not limited to, its expectations regarding its ability to continue to grow its enrollments and revenue, implement its alliance with Aflac and otherwise execute its business plan. These forward-looking statements are based upon the current expectations and beliefs of Trupanion’s management as of the date of this press release, and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements made in this press release are based on information available to Trupanion as of the date hereof, and Trupanion has no obligation to update these forward-looking statements.



In particular, the following factors, among others, could cause results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements: the ability to achieve or maintain profitability and/or appropriate levels of cash flow in future periods; the ability to keep growing our membership base and revenue; the accuracy of assumptions used in determining appropriate member acquisition expenditures; the severity and frequency of claims; the ability to maintain high retention rates; the accuracy of assumptions used in pricing medical plan subscriptions and the ability to accurately estimate the impact of new products or offerings on claims frequency; actual claims expense exceeding estimates; regulatory and other constraints on the ability to institute, or the decision to otherwise delay, pricing modifications in response to changes in actual or estimated claims expense; the effectiveness and statutory or regulatory compliance of our Territory Partner model and of our Territory Partners, veterinarians and other third parties in recommending medical plan subscriptions to potential members; the ability to retain existing Territory Partners and increase the number of Territory Partners and active hospitals; compliance by us and those referring us members with laws and regulations that apply to our business, including the sale of a pet medical plan; the ability to maintain the security of our data; fluctuations in the Canadian currency exchange rate; the ability to protect our proprietary and member information; the ability to maintain our culture and team; the ability to maintain the requisite amount of risk-based capital; our ability to implement and maintain effective controls, including over financial reporting; the ability to protect and enforce Trupanion’s intellectual property rights; the ability to successfully implement our alliance with Aflac; the ability to continue key contractual relationships with third parties; third-party claims including litigation and regulatory actions; the ability to recognize benefits from investments in new solutions and enhancements to Trupanion’s technology platform and website; and our ability to retain key personnel.

For a detailed discussion of these and other cautionary statements, please refer to the risk factors discussed in filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including but not limited to, Trupanion’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 and any subsequently filed reports on Forms 10-Q and 8-K. All documents are available through the SEC’s Electronic Data Gathering Analysis and Retrieval system at www.sec.gov or the Investor Relations section of Trupanion’s website at http://investors.trupanion.com .

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Trupanion’s stated results may include certain non-GAAP financial measures. These non-GAAP financial measures may not provide information that is directly comparable to that provided by other companies in its industry as other companies in its industry may calculate or use non-GAAP financial measures differently. In addition, there are limitations in using non-GAAP financial measures because the non-GAAP financial measures are not prepared in accordance with GAAP, may be different from non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies and exclude expenses that may have a material impact on Trupanion’s reported financial results. The presentation and utilization of non-GAAP financial measures is not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the directly comparable financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. Trupanion urges its investors to review the reconciliation of its non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures in its consolidated financial statements, and not to rely on any single financial or operating measure to evaluate its business. These reconciliations are included below and on Trupanion’s Investor Relations website.

Because of varying available valuation methodologies, subjective assumptions and the variety of equity instruments that can impact a company’s non-cash expenses, Trupanion believes that providing various non-GAAP financial measures that exclude stock-based compensation expense and depreciation and amortization expense allows for more meaningful comparisons between its operating results from period to period. Trupanion offsets sales and marketing expense with sign-up fee revenue in the calculation of net acquisition cost because it collects sign-up fee revenue from new members at the time of enrollment and considers it to be an offset to a portion of Trupanion’s sales and marketing expenses. Trupanion believes this allows it to calculate and present financial measures in a consistent manner across periods. Trupanion’s management believes that the non-GAAP financial measures and the related financial measures derived from them are important tools for financial and operational decision-making and for evaluating operating results over different periods of time.





Trupanion, Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Operations

(in thousands, except share data) Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 (unaudited) Revenue: Subscription business $ 127,077 $ 99,379 $ 360,742 $ 281,316 Other business 54,590 30,741 143,870 78,025 Total revenue 181,667 130,120 504,612 359,341 Cost of revenue: Subscription business(1) 103,754 81,098 299,037 229,114 Other business 49,747 28,433 131,764 71,919 Total cost of revenue(2) 153,501 109,531 430,801 301,033 Operating expenses: Technology and development(1) 4,391 2,426 12,201 6,839 General and administrative(1) 8,246 5,412 22,897 15,345 Sales and marketing(1) 19,708 13,344 58,802 33,028 Depreciation and amortization(3) 2,944 1,666 9,195 4,770 Total operating expenses 35,289 22,848 103,095 59,982 Gain (loss) from investment in joint venture (69 ) 2 (149 ) (84 ) Operating loss (7,192 ) (2,257 ) (29,433 ) (1,758 ) Interest expense — 324 1 1,044 Other income, net (61 ) (49 ) (222 ) (533 ) Gain (loss) before income taxes (7,131 ) (2,532 ) (29,212 ) (2,269 ) Income tax expense (benefit) (312 ) 26 (724 ) 69 Net loss $ (6,819 ) $ (2,558 ) $ (28,488 ) $ (2,338 ) Net loss per share: Basic and diluted $ (0.17 ) $ (0.07 ) $ (0.71 ) $ (0.07 ) Weighted average shares of common stock outstanding: Basic and diluted 40,283,818 35,426,742 40,044,518 35,193,317 (1)Includes stock-based compensation expense as follows:



Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Cost of revenue $ 1,311 $ 448 $ 5,769 $ 1,060 Technology and development 749 133 2,213 366 General and administrative 2,271 1,108 6,412 2,912 Sales and marketing 2,112 741 7,024 1,972 Total stock-based compensation expense $ 6,443 $ 2,430 $ 21,418 $ 6,310 (2)The breakout of cost of revenue between veterinary invoice expense and other cost of revenue is as follows: Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Veterinary invoice expense $ 125,058 $ 91,266 $ 353,210 $ 252,955 Other cost of revenue 28,443 18,265 77,591 48,078 Total cost of revenue $ 153,501 $ 109,531 $ 430,801 $ 301,033 (3)Depreciation and amortization expenses have been reclassified as a separate line item and prior period amounts have been reclassified from their original presentation to conform to the current period presentation. The Company has elected to present depreciation and amortization expenses as a separate line to better align with management's view of the Company's operating results.





Trupanion, Inc.

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(in thousands, except share data) September 30, 2021 December 31, 2020 (unaudited) Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 109,641 $ 139,878 Short-term investments 111,885 89,862 Accounts and other receivables 157,945 99,065 Prepaid expenses and other assets 11,077 8,222 Total current assets 390,548 337,027 Restricted cash 6,324 6,319 Long-term investments, at fair value 6,605 5,566 Property and equipment, net 75,432 72,602 Intangible assets, net 23,530 27,134 Other long-term assets 15,688 16,557 Goodwill 32,583 33,045 Total assets $ 550,710 $ 498,250 Liabilities and stockholders’ equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 6,482 $ 6,059 Accrued liabilities and other current liabilities 25,865 22,864 Reserve for veterinary invoices 38,750 28,929 Deferred revenue 140,125 92,547 Total current liabilities 211,222 150,399 Deferred tax liabilities 3,803 4,705 Other liabilities 3,712 3,207 Total liabilities 218,737 158,311 Stockholders’ equity: Common stock: $0.00001 par value per share, 100,000,000 shares authorized; 41,296,940 and 40,363,775 issued and outstanding at September 30, 2021; 40,383,972 and 39,450,807 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2020 — — Preferred stock: $0.00001 par value per share, 10,000,000 shares authorized; no shares issued and outstanding — — Additional paid-in capital 460,339 439,007 Accumulated other comprehensive loss 2,261 3,071 Accumulated deficit (119,848 ) (91,360 ) Treasury stock, at cost: 933,165 shares at September 30, 2021 and 933,165 shares at December 31, 2020 (10,779 ) (10,779 ) Total stockholders’ equity 331,973 339,939 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 550,710 $ 498,250





Trupanion, Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(in thousands) Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 (unaudited) Operating activities Net loss $ (6,819 ) $ (2,558 ) $ (28,488 ) $ (2,338 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 2,944 1,666 9,195 4,770 Stock-based compensation expense 6,443 2,430 21,418 6,310 Other, net (386 ) 16 (931 ) 118 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts and other receivables (17,977 ) (11,966 ) (58,773 ) (38,068 ) Prepaid expenses and other assets 170 (1,535 ) (1,922 ) (1,979 ) Accounts payable, accrued liabilities, and other liabilities 5,225 6,086 4,353 6,602 Reserve for veterinary invoices 2,984 4,428 9,854 7,692 Deferred revenue 13,640 11,239 47,596 34,473 Net cash provided by operating activities 6,224 9,806 2,302 17,580 Investing activities Purchases of investment securities (18,915 ) (17,422 ) (62,288 ) (43,972 ) Maturities of investment securities 8,486 9,013 39,066 29,817 Purchases of property, equipment and intangible assets (2,767 ) (1,273 ) (8,537 ) (4,512 ) Other 25 (19 ) (48 ) 88 Net cash used in investing activities (13,171 ) (9,701 ) (31,807 ) (18,579 ) Financing activities Proceeds from exercise of stock options 698 2,629 3,056 4,296 Shares withheld to satisfy tax withholding (979 ) (215 ) (3,730 ) (656 ) Borrowings from line of credit, net of financing fees — 2,478 — 6,213 Repayments to line of credit — — — (2,500 ) Other financing — — — (78 ) Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (281 ) 4,892 (674 ) 7,275 Effect of foreign exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, net (461 ) 220 (53 ) (214 ) Net change in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash (7,689 ) 5,217 (30,232 ) 6,062 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of period 123,654 31,413 146,197 30,568 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of period $ 115,965 $ 36,630 $ 115,965 $ 36,630





The following tables set forth our key operating metrics: Nine Months Ended September 30,



2021 2020 Total Business: Total pets enrolled (at period end) 1,104,376 804,251 Subscription Business: Total subscription pets enrolled (at period end) 676,463 552,909 Monthly average revenue per pet $ 63.43 $ 59.77 Lifetime value of a pet, including fixed expenses $ 697 $ 615 Average pet acquisition cost (PAC) $ 281 $ 237 Average monthly retention 98.72 % 98.69 % Three Months Ended Sept. 30, 2021 Jun. 30, 2021 Mar. 31, 2021 Dec. 31, 2020 Sept. 30, 2020 Jun. 30, 2020 Mar. 31, 2020 Dec. 31, 2019 Total Business: Total pets enrolled (at period end) 1,104,376 1,024,226 943,854 862,928 804,251 744,727 687,435 646,728 Subscription Business: Total subscription pets enrolled (at period end) 676,463 643,395 609,835 577,957 552,909 529,400 508,480 494,026 Monthly average revenue per pet $ 63.60 $ 63.69 $ 62.97 $ 62.03 $ 60.87 $ 59.40 $ 58.96 $ 58.58 Lifetime value of a pet, including fixed expenses $ 697 $ 681 $ 684 $ 653 $ 615 $ 597 $ 535 $ 523 Average pet acquisition cost (PAC) $ 280 $ 284 $ 279 $ 272 $ 261 $ 199 $ 247 $ 222 Average monthly retention 98.72 % 98.72 % 98.73 % 98.71 % 98.69 % 98.66 % 98.59 % 98.58 %





The following table reflects the reconciliation of cash provided by operating activities to free cash flow (in thousands): Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 6,224 $ 9,806 $ 2,302 $ 17,580 Purchases of property and equipment (2,767 ) (1,273 ) (8,537 ) (4,512 ) Free cash flow $ 3,457 $ 8,533 $ (6,235 ) $ 13,068





The following table reflects the reconciliation between GAAP and non-GAAP measures (in thousands except percentages): Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Veterinary invoice expense $ 125,058 $ 91,266 $ 353,210 $ 252,955 Excluding: Stock-based compensation expense (769 ) (337 ) (3,740 ) (760 ) Other business cost of paying veterinary invoices (34,432 ) (19,394 ) (91,605 ) (49,865 ) Subscription cost of paying veterinary invoices $ 89,857 $ 71,535 $ 257,865 $ 202,330 % of subscription revenue 70.7 % 72.0 % 71.5 % 71.9 % Other cost of revenue $ 28,443 $ 18,265 $ 77,591 $ 48,078 Excluding: Stock-based compensation expense (542 ) (111 ) (2,029 ) (300 ) Other business variable expenses (15,315 ) (9,039 ) (40,159 ) (22,054 ) Subscription variable expenses $ 12,586 $ 9,115 $ 35,403 $ 25,724 % of subscription revenue 9.9 % 9.2 % 9.8 % 9.1 % Technology and development expense $ 4,391 $ 2,426 $ 12,201 $ 6,839 General and administrative expense 8,246 5,412 22,897 15,345 Excluding: Stock-based compensation expense (3,020 ) (1,241 ) (8,625 ) (3,278 ) Development expenses1 (919 ) — (2,861 ) — Business combination transaction costs2 — — (82 ) — Fixed expenses $ 8,698 $ 6,597 $ 23,530 $ 18,906 % of total revenue 4.8 % 5.1 % 4.7 % 5.3 % Sales and marketing expense $ 19,708 $ 13,344 $ 58,802 $ 33,028 Excluding: Stock-based compensation expense (2,112 ) (741 ) (7,024 ) (1,972 ) Other business acquisition cost (134 ) (265 ) (423 ) (619 ) Subscription acquisition cost $ 17,462 $ 12,338 $ 51,355 $ 30,437 % of subscription revenue 13.7 % 12.4 % 14.2 % 10.8 % Technology and development $ 4,391 $ 2,426 $ 12,201 $ 6,839 Excluding: Stock-based compensation expense (749 ) (133 ) (2,213 ) (366 ) Technology expenses (2,723 ) (2,293 ) (7,127 ) (6,473 ) Development expenses1 $ 919 $ — $ 2,861 $ — % of total revenue 0.5 % — % 0.6 % — % 1As we enter the next phase of our growth, we expect to invest in initiatives that are pre-revenue, including adding new products and international expansion. These development expenses are costs related to product exploration and development that are pre-revenue and historically have been insignificant. We view these activities as uses of our adjusted operating income separate from pet acquisition spend. 2These one-time expenses related to our acquisition of a software business, primarily related to legal and transaction costs incurred.





The following tables reflect the reconciliation of acquisition cost and net acquisition cost to sales and marketing expense (in thousands): Nine Months Ended September 30,



2021 2020 Sales and marketing expenses $ 58,802 $ 33,028 Excluding: Stock-based compensation expense (7,024 ) (1,972 ) Acquisition cost 51,778 31,056 Net of: Sign-up fee revenue (3,792 ) (2,373 ) Other business segment sales and marketing expense (423 ) (619 ) Net acquisition cost $ 47,563 $ 28,064 Three Months Ended Sept. 30, 2021 Jun. 30, 2021 Mar. 31, 2021 Dec. 31, 2020 Sept. 30, 2020 Jun. 30, 2020 Mar. 31, 2020 Dec. 31, 2019 Sales and marketing expenses $ 19,708 $ 19,390 $ 19,704 $ 14,809 $ 13,344 $ 9,242 $ 10,442 $ 9,212 Excluding: Stock-based compensation expense (2,112 ) (2,181 ) (2,731 ) (801 ) (741 ) (675 ) (556 ) (547 ) Acquisition cost 17,596 17,209 16,973 14,008 12,603 8,567 9,886 8,665 Net of: Sign-up fee revenue (1,268 ) (1,260 ) (1,264 ) (919 ) (827 ) (781 ) (765 ) (730 ) Other business segment sales and marketing expense (134 ) (118 ) (171 ) (201 ) (265 ) (191 ) (163 ) (152 ) Net acquisition cost $ 16,194 $ 15,831 $ 15,538 $ 12,888 $ 11,511 $ 7,595 $ 8,958 $ 7,783





The following tables reflect the reconciliation of adjusted EBITDA to net income (loss) (in thousands): Nine Months Ended September 30,



2021 2020 Net loss $ (28,488 ) $ (2,338 ) Excluding: Stock-based compensation expense 21,418 6,310 Depreciation and amortization expense 9,195 4,770 Interest income (257 ) (545 ) Interest expense 1 1,044 Other non-operating expenses 2 98 Income tax (benefit) expense (724 ) 69 Business combination transaction costs 82 — (Gain) loss from equity method investment 6 (117 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 1,235 $ 9,291 Three Months Ended Sept. 30, 2021 Jun. 30, 2021 Mar. 31, 2021 Dec. 31, 2020 Sept. 30, 2020 Jun. 30, 2020 Mar. 31, 2020 Dec. 31, 2019 Net (loss) income $ (6,819 ) $ (9,221 ) $ (12,448 ) $ (3,502 ) $ (2,558 ) $ 1,353 $ (1,133 ) $ 636 Excluding: Stock-based compensation expense 6,443 6,527 8,448 2,602 2,430 2,227 1,653 1,771 Depreciation and amortization expense 2,944 3,158 3,093 2,301 1,666 1,723 1,381 1,274 Interest income (85 ) (84 ) (88 ) (83 ) (74 ) (134 ) (337 ) (516 ) Interest expense — 3 (2 ) 337 324 341 379 375 Other non-operating expenses (1 ) 3 — 1 2 44 52 (22 ) Income tax (benefit) expense (312 ) (195 ) (217 ) 44 26 17 26 157 Business combination transaction costs — — 82 522 — — — — (Gain) loss from equity method investment — 6 — — — (117 ) — — Adjusted EBITDA $ 2,170 $ 197 $ (1,132 ) $ 2,222 $ 1,816 $ 5,454 $ 2,021 $ 3,675