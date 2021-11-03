Officium Labs Recognized for Best Customer Experience Strategy

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Officium Labs, a unique decentralized customer experience startup, has no less than four significant reasons to celebrate this week. The company was honored as a top finalist in three categories and won Best CX Strategy as part of the North American Customer Centricity Awards.

The 2021 awards, run by consulting agency ARCET Global, received more than 200 entries from nearly 100 companies across 26 countries. After significant shortlisting, 110 finalist entries were evaluated by large panels of independent expert judges. Despite fierce competition from established brands, Officium Labs had more top-three finishes than any other organization.

"Let's just allow this to sink in for a second," said CEO and Co-founder Jonathan Shroyer while celebrating with his colleagues. "We've been in business for just over two years, and we are already disrupting in ways few could have imagined. What a huge confirmation of how extraordinary this team really is."

Officium took home the top prize in the "Best Customer Experience Strategy" category alongside co-winner 7-Eleven. Officium was also recognized as a top-three finalist in "Customer-Centric Culture," "Best Business Transformation," and "Best Employee Experience."

John Pompei, chief customer officer at Officium Labs, expressed his excitement: "Winning Best CX Strategy is such a great confirmation, but excelling in categories such as Customer-Centric Culture and Employee Experience are just as important to me. It shows we are doing it right by investing in our people. Best-in-class experiences can only be designed by the world's top CX talent, which we have here at Officium."

The North American Customer Centricity Awards are among the most prestigious in the CX space, attracting strong participation from customer-centric organizations from across North America.

"We were delighted with the number of companies and industries represented," said ARCET Global CEO Mark Hamill during the virtual awards ceremony. "We also had more companies from more countries involved this year, and I would like to say a big 'thank you' to all of those involved. A huge congratulations to all the winners and highly commended companies."

About Officium Labs: Since its launch in 2019, Officium has accelerated rapidly, reaching profitability in the first two years with >$10M in gross revenue. Officium is building a network-based economy that provides flexible and meaningful work opportunities for global workers, moving economic wealth into local communities versus traditional technology hubs.

Officium's ServiceStack® is a framework for building an outstanding customer service operation that includes best practices, a technology platform, and a network of human capital. The ServiceStack® concept is helping Officium Labs clients provide world-class service to their customers and generate measurable ROI.

To learn more, visit https://www.officiumlabs.io/ .

Media Contact: Nate Brown, Chief Experience Officer

Phone: (615) 707-9004

Email: info@officiumlabs.io

Related Images











Image 1: Best CX Strategy









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment