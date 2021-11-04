CallTower Joins Forces with Singlewire Software to Conduct Microsoft Teams Paging with InformaCast Mass Notification

SALT LAKE CITY, UT, BOSTON, MA, CHICAGO, IL, Nov. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CallTower, an international leader in delivering cloud-based enterprise-class unified communications, contact center and collaboration solutions, today announced a strategic partnership with Singlewire Software, a leading mass notification technology developer, to support paging with Microsoft Teams via Singlewire’s InformaCast software.

InformaCast is a powerful mass notification system that reaches people on their mobile and on-premises devices. When users within a certain organization or geographical location need to receive a message very quickly, InformaCast delivers attention-grabbing streaming audio to a wide variety of devices and systems.

“We are thrilled to bring our Microsoft and Cisco customers enhanced safety measures through InformaCast,” said William Rubio, CallTower’s Chief Revenue Officer. “Global businesses are increasingly looking for solutions to increase the power of safety and notification systems. InformaCast was an obvious choice, as it offers the only mass notification system that reaches people on-premises and when they are mobile.”

InformaCast integrates with Microsoft Teams to enable mass notifications that reach people in the applications they are using every day. Notifications can be triggered from directly within the Microsoft Teams interface and delivered to other Teams users as well as all the other devices an organization connects to InformaCast, including desk phones, IP speakers, overhead paging systems, desktop computers, digital signage, and mobile phones. Teams users can also send intrusive audio pages by placing a call from the Teams app on their mobile device or PC, or by using an IP phone that works with Teams. With the right configuration this will trigger an audio broadcast to overhead paging and other compatible devices.

“We are excited to work closely with CallTower and pair the company’s network expertise, high-quality services and customer experience with InformaCast,” said Brice Drogosch, Channel Development Manager at Singlewire Software. “Pairing the communication solutions of CallTower with the mass notification and paging capabilities of InformaCast makes for a powerful combination to help protect people when emergencies strike.”

CallTower’s juncture with Singlewire’s InformaCast technology will provide the speed and reach to get critical information into the hands of the people who need it. InformaCast is implemented at organizations worldwide to assist with safety and security issues.

About Singlewire Software

Singlewire Software, based in Madison, Wis., is the developer of InformaCast, a leading service for fast and reliable emergency notifications. More than 7,000 organizations in over 85 countries use InformaCast for emergency mass notifications. Whether it’s an active shooter, severe weather, or another crisis situation, InformaCast helps reach the right people, with the right information, to increase awareness, safety and security. To learn more, visit www.singlewire.com/informacast.

About CallTower

Since its inception in 2002, CallTower has evolved into a leading cloud-based, enterprise-class Unified Communications, Contact Center and Collaboration solutions provider for growing organizations worldwide. CallTower provides, integrates and supports industry-leading solutions, including Microsoft® Teams Direct Routing, Office 365, GCC High Teams Audio Conferencing and PSTN, Native Skype for Business, Cisco® HCS, Webex, CT Cloud, CT Cloud Boost, CT Cloud Meeting powered by Zoom and three contact center options, including Five9 for business customers.

For more information, contact marketing@calltower.com