IDEX Biometrics Receives High Volume Order for Mass Production of TrustedBio Fingerprint Sensors

Oslo, Norway – 04 November 2021 - IDEX Biometrics ASA today announced it has received a mass production order for its TrustedBio® fingerprint sensor from IDEMIA Group. IDEMIA is the developer of the F.CODE payment card, which is secured by IDEX Biometrics’ fingerprint authentication solution. This is the largest production order for TrustedBio received to date and represents a material increase to the current backlog. Deliveries against this new order are scheduled to begin shipping in early 2022 in support of commercial launches and trials with banks.

IDEX Biometrics’ Chief Executive Officer, Vince Graziani, commented, “We are proud to announce this significant additional booking from our partner IDEMIA. Our joint development has resulted in a highly integrated, biometrically-enabled smart card with industry leading performance. This order is representative of the rapid increase in demand we are seeing for smart cards secured by fingerprint authentication.”

For further information contact:

Marianne Bøe, Investor Relations

E-mail: marianne.boe@idexbiometrics.com

Tel: +47 9180 0186

Brett L Perry, U.S. Investor Relations

E-mail: bperry@sheltongroup.com

Tel: + 1 214 272 0070

About IDEX Biometrics

IDEX Biometrics ASA (OSE: IDEX and Nasdaq: IDBA) is a leading provider of fingerprint identification technologies offering simple, secure, and personal authentication for all. We help people make payments, prove their identity, gain access to information or unlock devices with the touch of a finger. We invent, engineer, and commercialize these secure, yet incredibly user-friendly solutions. Our total addressable market represents a fast growing multi-billion-unit opportunity.

For more information, visit www.idexbiometrics.com

TRADEMARK STATEMENT

IDEX, TrustedBio, IDEX Biometrics and the IDEX logo are trademarks owned by IDEX Biometrics ASA. All other brands or product names are the property of their respective holders.

EMV, which stands for Europay, Mastercard and Visa, is the trademark of EMVCo, LLC, which administers standards for card-based transaction and authentication standards.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act