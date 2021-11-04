Global Contact Center Trends by Country 2021: The Impact of COVID-19 and Plans to Exceed CX Expectations as the World Recovers from the Pandemic

Dublin, Nov. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Customer Perspectives on Contact Center Trends by Country" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The publisher surveyed 661 IT decision-makers around the globe to IT/Communications to gain a deeper understanding of the impact of COVID-19 and their plans to exceed CX expectations as the world recovers from the pandemic.



COVID-19 accelerated the move towards self-service, allowing many companies to invest in technology that deflects calls/live chat but still improves the customer experience (CX). Voice continues to lead, but self-service channels such as virtual agents and IVR will be heavily supported over the next year. restructure their organizations to take advantage of new resource pools and longer tenures.



COVID-19 forced organizations to reallocate resources quickly, revealing another aspect of contact center operations that needs attention. Employees had to be trained on new tasks quickly, and some companies did not have the solutions in place to do so.



In an industry accustomed to attrition, many companies realize the value of agent retention. They are investing in tools that allow younger generations, gig workers, "retirees," along with those enlightened by the new COVID-driven work-at-home culture to attain the flexible schedules they want. Companies across regions recognized that agent performance improved when they moved to work from home. This study explores differences in countries with a large number of contact centers.

The countries covered include:

United States

Brazil

Germany

UK/Ireland

India

Philippines

Australia/New Zealand

The primary goals of this research are to:

Understand the impact of COVID-19 on contact centers

Understand challenges organizations face today

Monitor the status of digital transformation

Assess the current and future use of contact center solutions

Evaluate factors that drive investments in contact center solutions

Gauge market and technology trends

Appraise available IT budgets

Discover opportunities in different regions

Channels Covered:

Chat with live agents

Email/web form

IVR

Mobile apps

SMS

Social media apps

Social media messaging apps

Video chat

Video teller/kiosk

Virtual agents

Voice

Technologies Covered:

Augmented reality

Collaboration tools

Conversational AI & virtual assistants/bots

ELearning for agents

Flexible APIs/CPaaS

Gamification

Performance management

Proactive customer care

Quality monitoring

This study is valuable for solution providers to better understand what each region seeks in delivering excellent CX, and end-user businesses to benchmark themselves against the competition and other industries.



Key Topics Covered:





1. Research Objectives and Methodology

2. Key Findings

3. Technology Investments

Interaction Channels

Obstacles to Achieving Goals

Technologies Used and Planned

Agent Retention

4. Impact of COVID-19

COVID-19 Impact on Contact Center Operations

Impact of COVID-19 on Contact Center Investments

Compliance and Network Security for Remoter Workers

5. Agents Seat Trends

Change in the Number of Seats Due to COVID-19

Agent Seat Trends Over the Next Year

Remote Agent Performance

Post-Pandemic Plans for Remote Agents

6. Interactions Trends

Change in Number of Total Interactions Over the Past Year

Percent of Interactions by Channel in 2020

High Priority of Channels Due to COVID-19

High Priority Technologies Due to COVID-19

Change in Number of Interactions Handled by Virtual Agents

7. Customer Satisfaction

Customer Satisfaction Measures

Customer Satisfaction with Different Channels

8. Integration & Collaboration Trends

Integration of UC&C and CC Solutions

Collaboration with Other departments

9. Omnichannel

Level of Integration of Contact Center Channels

10. Hosted/Cloud Solutions

Use of Hosted/Cloud Contact Center Solution

Contact Center Capabilities in the Cloud

11. Respondent Profile

Job Position

Operations Areas

Supported Business Functions

Selection/Purchase Decision Authority

Number of Contact Center Agents

Contact Center/Customer Care Operations Location

