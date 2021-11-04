Amerigo Regrets the Passing of Director David Thomas

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amerigo Resources Ltd. (TSX: ARG; ARREF: OTC) (“Amerigo” or the “Company”) regretfully advises the passing of director David Thomas.



Mr. Thomas joined the Amerigo board of directors in June 2021. He had more than 40 years of experience in the mining industry, working with Kennecott Copper Corporation, Bougainville Copper Limited, and Austpac Resources in Australia. He also was a Vice President and Technical Director for Mellon Bank and worked at Southern Peru Copper Corporation, where he served as Mine Manager, Area Manager, Chief Engineer and Vice President of Operations. He was Vice President-Technical Services at Freeport Indonesia, and worked as Managing Director of VALCO, an aluminum company in Ghana. David also worked on the team developing the Toromocho Copper Project in Peru, initially as an advisor and consultant and eventually as Vice President, Operations and Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer. David held a BSc in Mining Engineering from the University of Utah, and an MSc in Mineral Resources Engineering from the University of Minnesota.

“Dave will be sorely missed by all of us who worked with him at Amerigo and through the years”, said Dr. Klaus Zeitler, Amerigo’s Executive Chairman. “Dave’s solid technical knowledge will be hard to replace. We extend our heartfelt condolences to Dave’s wife Geri, and their family and friends”, added Dr. Zeitler.

About Amerigo

Amerigo Resources Ltd. is an innovative copper producer with a long-term relationship with Corporación Nacional del Cobre de Chile (“Codelco”), the world’s largest copper producer.

Amerigo produces copper concentrate and molybdenum concentrate as a by-product at the MVC operation in Chile by processing fresh and historic tailings from Codelco’s El Teniente mine, the world's largest underground copper mine. Tel: (604) 681-2802; Fax: (604) 682-2802; Web: www.amerigoresources.com; Listing: ARG: TSX.

For further information, please contact: