Tilray’s Sweetwater Brand Enters Spirits Category Through New Ready-To-Drink Cocktail Now Available in the United States

ATLANTA and TORONTO, Nov. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tilray, Inc. (“Tilray”) (Nasdaq: TLRY; TSX: TLRY), today announced that two of its leading brands, SweetWater Brewing Company (“SweetWater”) and RIFF Cannabis (“RIFF”), have collaborated for the exclusive U.S. launch of SweetWater RIFF -- SweetWater’s first ready-to-drink (RTD) cocktail and its inaugural entry into the spirits category. SweetWater RIFF brings a unique twist on RTD vodka sodas in two offerings: SweetWater RIFF Citrus and SweetWater RIFF Strawberry Mule.

“SweetWater’s entry into the spirits category reflects the essence of the SweetWater brand: original, compelling and enticing,” said Brian Miesieski, SweetWater’s Chief Marketing Officer. “SweetWater RIFF delivers a great-tasting ready-to-drink cocktail with a premium taste developed in partnership with RIFF’s own highly curated, expertly made approach. We are incredibly excited to expand and create something that is a great alternative to our incredible selection of beers and seltzers – and believe consumers will love it.”

“From day one, RIFF has been built on collaborations and creative product innovation,” added Bernie Yeung, Tilray’s SVP of Sales & Marketing. “Consistent with this approach, we are thrilled to harness the power of Sweetwater and RIFF, two of our leading brands, to launch Sweetwater RIFF. We are equally thrilled that the launch itself introduces U.S. consumers to RIFF, our creatively crafted cannabis brand that loves a joint effort. The SweetWater RIFF drinks are a true ‘RIFF’ on the classics and an elevated spin on consumer expectations.”

For those craving a premium, compelling, and authentic ready-to-drink cocktail, SweetWater RIFF drinks are crafted with vodka and real fruit juices. SweetWater RIFF Citrus is made with orange and lime juices and cut with coriander and sea salt for a unique and tasty twist, and SweetWater RIFF Strawberry Mule is tuned up with strawberry and lime juice with a hit of ginger for an extra flavor kick -- innovative flavor combinations that deliver a refreshing and great tasting drink for any occasion. SweetWater RIFF ready-to-drink cocktails are low calorie with only 105 calories each, 1 gram of carbs, 0.5 grams of natural sugar derived from fruit, and no added sugar or any cannabis or THC.

Now available in 6-pack 12 oz. slim cans – a first for SweetWater – SweetWater RIFF drinks are now rolling out across the U.S. in select grocery and liquor stores, as well as on-premise bars and restaurants. Stay tuned for more spirits-based cocktail launches coming soon!



About SweetWater Brewing Company:

SweetWater Brewing Company is an Atlanta-based craft brewery living by the motto “Don’t Float the Mainstream!” In 2020, SweetWater was acquired by Aphria Inc., now Tilray (TSX: TLRY and Nasdaq: TLRY), a leading global cannabis company inspiring and empowering the worldwide community to live their very best life. SweetWater Brewing Company celebrated 24 years of heady brews in 2021 and is the 11th largest craft brewery in the nation, according to Brewers Association. The award-winning lineup of year-round beers includes 420 Extra Pale Ale, HAZY IPA, 420 Imperial I.P.A., G13 IPA, High Light Lo-Cal Easy IPA, Goin' Coastal IPA, Broken Coast Lager, SweetWater Oasis Premium Hard Seltzer, and Golden Isles Hard Iced Tea. Additionally, seasonal releases offer palate-pleasing variety, along with an experimental, one-time-only Dank Tank series, 420 Strain Series, and progressive barrel-aged styles in The Woodlands Project series.

SweetWater is passionate about protecting natural resources and habitats and is recognized for its contributions to environmental initiatives throughout its distribution footprint. Supporting the conservation of some of the nation’s most threatened rivers, streams and coastlines is a cause near and dear to the brewery, as clean water is also vital to the creation of their tasty brews.

SweetWater Brewing Company has two locations, with its flagship brewery and taphouse at 195 Ottley Drive in the heart of Atlanta, and its second location is opening in Fort Collins, Colorado at 1020 E Lincoln Ave. For more information about SweetWater Brewing Company, please visit www.sweetwaterbrew.com , follow SweetWater on Twitter/Instagram @sweetwaterbrew, and become a fan at facebook.com/sweetwaterbrew .

About RIFF Cannabis:

RIFF is a creatively crafted cannabis brand.

We strive to elevate the standard for cannabis in Canada. Highly curated, expertly made. This is our commitment to our community. All RIFF strains and products are carefully curated because we believe that if it's not grown, crafted, and expertly made to the highest standards — it's not worth being on the shelf. At Riff, we like to do things a little differently. New ideas drive us, and we love a good joint effort. They say collaboration is the best way to help ideas grow. So we're here to push creativity further and higher – together. For more information on RIFF, follow @whatisriff and www.whatisriff.ca.

About Tilray:

Tilray, Inc. (Nasdaq: TLRY; TSX: TLRY) is a leading global cannabis-lifestyle and consumer packaged goods company with operations in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, and Latin America that is changing people's lives for the better – one person at a time – by inspiring and empowering the worldwide community to live their very best life by providing them with products that meet the needs of their mind, body, and soul and invoke a sense of wellbeing. Tilray's mission is to be the trusted partner for its patients and consumers by providing them with a cultivated experience and health and wellbeing through high-quality, differentiated brands and innovative products. A pioneer in cannabis research, cultivation, and distribution, Tilray's unprecedented production platform supports over 20 brands in over 20 countries, including comprehensive cannabis offerings, hemp-based foods, and alcoholic beverages.

