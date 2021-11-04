GBT is Now Architecting its Long-Range Radio System, GEN II, Integrating it With AI For Intelligent Tracking Applications

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GBT Technologies Inc. ( OTC PINK: GTCHD ) ("GBT” or the “Company”), is now architecting its GEN II long range radio system, internal code name: Infinia. GEN II version will be integrated with GBT’s AI technology. The AI control will enable the design and implementation of smart applications in both the civil and military domains. Among these applications are smart tracking systems for a wide variety of purposes and domains. These systems would be able to provide an efficient radio solution to find loved ones, protect assets and accurately track targets geographically over time.



Most of today’s tracking applications use common geographical GPS based technology. The Infinia system is targeted to use its intelligent radio-control algorithms, with or without GPS, enabling accurate tracking at all times. One of the planned major advantages of these systems will be its capability to learn tracked objects, and conduct an intelligent search in case of off-grid disappearance. The system will study the object’s geographical locations pattern over time, recording coordinates, times, dates and additional vital information. In case of disappearance, based on the object’s last recorded coordinates and learned patterns data, the system will be conducting predictive analytics to suggest the person-of-interest or asset’s current location.

The GEN II system will be using HF (High Frequency) radio waves that will be managed via Artificial Intelligence algorithms. The system will always be collecting the ionosphere conditions, determining radio frequencies, antenna types, and their angle and power supply. Along with smart tracking capabilities, the system is also targeted for remote emergency response, telemedicine, and military rescue applications. The system could also be adapted for smart IoT applications in wide variety of areas, among them are autonomous vehicles, smart cities, agriculture and others alike. The system will be working via its own private, secured, network protocol.

"GEN II Infinia system is planned to include our AI technology to enable an intelligent radio communication solution in a wide variety of domains. GEN I successfully concluded a method and system to overcome skip zones via a unique, proprietary method, and a provisional patent was filed with the United States Patent Office to protect this concept. In GEN II version we plan to implement our AI technology for a constant reading and analysis of the ionosphere conditions. Based on the AI analytics, the system will automatically adjust the frequency, antennae type, power and angle. Machine learning cognitive capabilities will enable constant study of weather and ionosphere conditions, and make automatic adjustments to ensure clear, secure and reliable communications at all times. One of the efficient implementations of our system is in the tracking and IoT domains. Intelligent algorithms will learn about an object’s locations/moves and will be able to predict its location in case of disappearance, with or without GPS services. The long-range radio tracking system will be managed via intelligent triangulation algorithms for geographical tracking in real time. The GEN II architecture can be also efficiently adapted for civil and military applications, for example remote location emergency response and telemedicine, worldwide rescue, and remote internet services. The Infinia GEN II system will operate via private, secured, network protocol, offering intelligent, reliable voice and data radio communication throughout various landscape and weather conditions,” said Danny Rittman, the Company’s CTO.

There is no guarantee that the Company will be successful in researching, developing or implementing this system. In order to successfully implement this concept, the Company will need to raise adequate capital to support its research and, if successfully researched, developed and granted regulatory approval, the Company would need to enter into a strategic relationship with a third party that has experience in manufacturing, selling and distributing this product. There is no guarantee that the Company will be successful in any or all of these critical steps.

GBT Technologies, Inc. (OTC PINK: GTCHD) (“GBT”) ( http://gbtti.com ) is a development stage company which considers itself a native of Internet of Things (IoT), Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Enabled Mobile Technology Platforms used to increase IC performance. GBT has assembled a team with extensive technology expertise and is building an intellectual property portfolio consisting of many patents. GBT’s mission, to license the technology and IP to synergetic partners in the areas of hardware and software. Once commercialized, it is GBT’s goal to have a suite of products including smart microchips, AI, encryption, Blockchain, IC design, mobile security applications, database management protocols, with tracking and supporting cloud software (without the need for GPS). GBT envisions this system as a creation of a global mesh network using advanced nodes and super performing new generation IC technology. The core of the system will be its advanced microchip technology; technology that can be installed in any mobile or fixed device worldwide. GBT’s vision is to produce this system as a low cost, secure, private-mesh-network between any and all enabled devices. Thus, providing shared processing, advanced mobile database management and sharing while using these enhanced mobile features as an alternative to traditional carrier services.

