Selling Power Honors ValueSelling Associates as a Top 20 Virtual Sales Training Company in 2021

CARLSBAD, Calif., Nov. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ValueSelling Associates, Inc. has been named to Selling Power Magazine’s Top Virtual Sales Training Companies 2021 List. The list helps B2B sales leaders select a top sales training partner to train online in response to the major shift toward virtual business and increasing buyer demand for virtual selling.



According to Selling Power publisher and CEO Gerhard Gschwandtner, “Sales training has shifted drastically since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. Each of the sales training companies included on our Top Virtual Sales Training Companies was able to successfully pivot their business model to deliver best-in-class, engaging sales training virtually. Their efforts and expertise helped their clients reach and exceed sales goals during a difficult economy.”

Julie Thomas, president and CEO of ValueSelling, adds, “At ValueSelling Associates, we knew that a successful transition to an engaging virtual sales training method was crucial. Our new Virtual Instructor-Led Training programs are designed to be extremely interactive and participant-centered. Our clients are thrilled with the excellent results they are seeing with VILT as so many aspects of the business world have transitioned online.”

All companies on the Selling Power list submitted a comprehensive application that included a detailed listing of their offerings for both training and retention, delivery methods, and their response to changing market conditions. The main criteria used when comparing applicants and selecting the companies to include on this year’s list were:



Strategies to keep participants engaged

The scope and breadth of virtual sales training offerings

Methodologies for supporting participant retention

Innovation in offerings and/or delivery as a response to customer needs or changes in the marketplace

Strength of client satisfaction and general client feedback



ValueSelling Associates has created a Virtual Instructor-Led Training (VILT) format for all of its solutions, including the flagship ValueSelling Framework® and Vortex Prospecting™ programs. Maintaining its customized and participant-centered approach, ValueSelling Associates keeps learners engaged in a collaborative, virtual learning environment that includes:

Course customization to your industry and target customer

eLearning that sets the foundation for all learners

Weekly, virtual instructor-led training (VILT) sessions

Interactive workbooks to keep learners focused

Coaching guides that enable managers to coach, mentor and reinforce

Microlearning reinforcement to solidify behavior change

Follow-up consulting and tools to measure and realize value



ValueSelling Associates is honored to gain industry recognition as a best-in-class sales training provider. In addition to being named to Selling Power’s Top Virtual Sales Training Companies 2021 list, ValueSelling is consistently named as a top sales training company by Selling Power and Training Industry. The company has won multiple Stevie Awards, including one for Most Valuable COVID-19 Corporate response with its virtual sales training program, and is one of only three sales training companies positioned as a Leader in The 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Sales Training Service Providers.

About Selling Power

In addition to Selling Power, the leading digital magazine for sales managers and sales VPs since 1981, Personal Selling Power, Inc., produces the Sales Management Digest and Daily Boost of Positivity online newsletters, as well as videos featuring interviews with top executives. Selling Power is a regular media sponsor of the Sales 3.0 Conference, which is attended by a total of more than 4,500 sales leaders each year. www.sellingpower.com

About ValueSelling Associates, Inc.

ValueSelling Associates is the creator of the ValueSelling Framework®, the practical and proven sales methodology preferred by sales executives around the globe. Since 1991, ValueSelling Associates has helped thousands of sales professionals increase their sales productivity and realize immediate revenue growth. We offer customized training to FORTUNE 1000, mid-sized and start-up companies to keep it simple and drive sales results. www.valueselling.com

