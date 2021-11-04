Developing New Treatments for Mania Using Brain-Based Risk Markers - A Free Webinar from the Brain & Behavior Research Foundation

New York, Nov. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Brain & Behavior Research Foundation (BBRF) is hosting a free webinar, “Developing New Treatments for Mania Using Brain-Based Risk Markers” on Tuesday, November 9, 2021, from 2pm to 3pm ET. The presenter will be Mary Phillips M.D., University of Pittsburgh / Western Psychiatric Institute and Clinic and Pittsburgh Foundation-Emmerling Endowed Chair in Psychotic Disorders. Dr. Phillips is also a BBRF Scientific Council Member and recipient of the 2017 Colvin Prize for Outstanding Achievement in Mood Disorders Research.

Bipolar Disorder is a severe and often disabling disorder that is difficult to diagnose, and is also difficult to treat effectively, as many of the treatments that are currently available cause intolerable side effects. The latter is especially true of several of the medications that are used to treat mania, a key symptom of the disorder. Dr. Phillips will demonstrate how advances in brain imaging research in sufferers of Bipolar Disorder and in adolescents and young adults at future risk of the disorder can identify brain-based markers to aid earlier diagnosis, and provide brain-based targets to help develop new brain stimulation treatments for the disorder that have fewer side effects than traditionally-used medications. Jeffrey Borenstein, M.D., President and CEO of the Brain & Behavior Research Foundation and Host and Executive Producer of the public television series “Healthy Minds,” will be the moderator. Join by phone or on the web at bbrf.org/novemberwebinar.

This webinar is part of a series of free monthly “Meet the Scientist” webinars on the latest developments in psychiatry offered by the Brain & Behavior Research Foundation. Please use #BBRFWebinar when sharing or posting about our Meet the Scientist Webinars on social media.

The Brain & Behavior Research Foundation

The Brain & Behavior Research Foundation awards research grants to develop improved treatments, cures, and methods of prevention for mental illness. These illnesses include addiction, ADHD, anxiety, autism, bipolar disorder, borderline personality disorder, depression, eating disorders, OCD, PTSD, and schizophrenia, as well as research on suicide prevention. Since 1987, the Foundation has awarded more than $430 million to fund more than 5,100 leading scientists around the world, which has led to over $4 billion in additional funding for these scientists. 100% of every dollar donated for research is invested in research. BBRF operating expenses are covered by separate foundation grants. BBRF is the producer of the Emmy® nominated public television series Healthy Minds with Dr. Jeffrey Borenstein, which aims to remove the stigma of mental illness and demonstrate that with help, there is hope.

Attachment