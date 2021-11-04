Casino Group : third-quarter 2021

English French

THIRD-QUARTER 2021

Gradual improvement in sales momentum

Third-quarter 2021 saw a return to growth in Group net sales, with a sequential improvement in all geographies

Net sales of €7.7bn, up +1.0% on a same-store basis (+5.1 pts vs. Q2 2021), and up +4.1% overall (+10.6 pts vs. Q2 2021)

In France Retail, same-store net sales improved by +4.1 pts compared with the second quarter

In Latin America, growth remained very strong at Assaí, with sales up +18%

Good level of profitability confirmed across the banners, in France and in Latin America

Consolidated net sales by segment

Net sales (in €m) Same-store growth Total growth Q2 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q3 2021 France Retail -8.4% -4.3% -11.0% -3.2% Cdiscount -8.3% +8.3% -7.0% +10.1% Total France -8.4% -2.3% -10.6% -1.7% Latam Retail -0.2% +3.9% -1.4% +11.5% GROUP TOTAL -4.1% +1.0% -6.5% +4.1% Cdiscount GMV n.a. n.a. -6.1% +7.5%

France

Retail banners:

In a declining food market shaped by the reopening of the out-of-home food industry, the impact of the health pass on hypermarkets, and a Paris region still feeling the effect of the drop in tourism, the various banners saw a gradual return to growth, with net sales up +7.8 pts vs. Q2 to ‑3.2% (vs.

-11% in Q2) overall and by +4.1 pts on a same-store basis to -4.3% (vs. -8.4% in Q2). This improvement continued in the first four weeks of October1, with net sales down -2.6% on a same-store basis (-1.4% excluding hypermarkets) and the convenience formats returning to growth, including Franprix:

Net sales on a same-store basis in France Net sales (in €m) Q2 2021 Q3 2021 4 weeks over October1 Monoprix -4.9% -4.1% -1.6% Supermarkets -10.4% -2.7% -2.6% Franprix -12.5% -3.6% +1.0% Convenience -11.2% -1.3% +0.3% Hypermarkets -9.9% -8.5% -6.1% FRANCE RETAIL -8.4% -4.3% -2.6%

Market shares were almost stable over the last Kantar period (-0.1 pts in P10), confirming the steady improvement since P05;

(-0.1 pts in P10), since P05; Continued development of priority growth drivers : Acceleration in food E-commerce, with home delivery sales up +72% in the Ile-de-France region , largely outperforming the broader home delivery (+29% 2 in France) and food E‑commerce (+7% 2 in France) markets. This performance validates the Group's strategy supported by its store network and partnerships with leading tech companies. In addition: Development of the Ocado partnership with the addition of the Naturalia banner to the O'logistique delivery offering, which now covers more than 35,000 items on Monoprix Plus, 26,000 on Casino Plus, and more than 4,000 items on Naturalia Marché Bio; The Amazon partnership generated double-digit sales growth. Monoprix is Amazon’s sole partner for express food delivery through its Monoprix and Naturalia stores following the discontinuation of the banner's own delivery service; Casino Group and Gorillas signed a memorandum of understanding to seal a strategic partnership with Monoprix & Franprix including (i) the supply of national brands and Monoprix’s products to Gorillas, and (ii) the preparation and delivery of Monoprix and Franprix orders by Gorillas. Casino Group will be associated to value creation through a stake in Gorillas in France and at Group level. Deployment of the expansion plan with around a hundred convenience stores opened over the quarter (Franprix, Monop, Vival, etc.), bringing the total number of new stores opened since January 2021 to 454 .

: Profitability remains high, with EBITDA margin for the retail banners3 at 8%, stable over the quarter thanks to the effects of the cost-saving plans launched in the first half of the year which offset the impact of the sales decline on profitability.

Cdiscount solid sales performance (GMV +8%) despite a weak e-commerce market amid the reopening:

Increase in loyalty programme customer base (Cdiscount à Volonté) of +10.8% to 2.4 million;

to Digital marketing revenues up +31% over the quarter;

over the quarter; Acceleration in Octopia's growth , with five contracts signed over the quarter;

, with five contracts signed over the quarter; C-Logistics enjoyed a sharp acceleration, with 25 customer contracts signed, of which 15 already launched.

GreenYellow: excellent sales momentum, with major new contracts signed in all geographies and strong growth prospects confirmed . The advanced pipeline 4 came to 824 MWp in solar power projects and 351 GWh in energy efficiency business .

with in all geographies and . The and . RelevanC opening up new opportunities with (i) the development of its subsidiary in Brazil, (ii) the acquisition by Inlead of nearly 15 new customers over the last 12 months, and (iii) the set up of the joint subsidiary with Intermarché (Infinity Advertising).

Latin America

Net sales up +9.8% on an organic basis over the quarter:

In Brazil, organic growth of +8.1% led by Assaí (+18% 5 );

); Strong growth of Grupo Éxito, with same-store growth of +16% 3 driven by the economic recovery;

driven by the economic recovery; The Group’s leading position in food E-commerce was strengthened, with GPA online sales up +46%3 in Brazil (+393%3 over two years) and online sales accounting for 9.3%3 of Grupo Éxito’s total sales.

Reported EBITDA up +6%6, from BRL 1.7bn to BRL 1.8bn.

GPA announced plans to sell 71 Extra hypermarkets to Assaí with the intention of converting them into the cash & carry format, and the transformation of 28 hypermarkets into Pão de Açúcar or Mercado Extra supermarkets. This transaction will enable (i) the acceleration of growth at Assaí, which is expected to achieve BRL 100bn in net sales by 2024, and (ii) the acceleration of GPA on profitable premium and convenience formats, and the consolidation of its leadership position in

e-commerce.

Key figures

Consolidated net sales by segment

Net sales (in €m) Q3 2021 Total

growth Organic

growth7

Same-store

growth5 Same-store growth5 over two years France Retail 3,560 -3.2% -5.8% -4.3% -4.5% Cdiscount 492 +10.1% +8.3% +8.3% +5.1% Total France 4,051 -1.7% -4.1% -2.3% -2.9% Latam Retail 3,682 +11.5% +9.8% +3.9% +16.0% GROUP TOTAL 7,734 +4.1% +2.2% +1.0% +7.3% Cdiscount GMV3 1,006 +7.5% n.a. n.a. n.a.

In the third-quarter of 2021, the currency effect stood at +0.8%, changes in scope of consolidation had a positive impact of +0.4%, the fuel effect came to +0.6% and the calendar effect was +0.2%.



Outlook for 2021 in France

Focus on growth Objective of 750 secured convenience store openings by the end of the year (Franprix, Vival, Naturalia, Le Petit Casino, etc.); Acceleration of food e-commerce based on structurally profitable models thanks to our exclusive partnerships (Ocado, Amazon) and the solutions deployed in stores.

Profitability In light of Cnova N.V.'s announcement on October 8, 2021, stating it was no longer in a position to confirm its financial objectives for 2021, the previous objectives communicated by Casino Group for France including Cnova are no longer valid; The Group is therefore formulating its guidance on the France retail banner scope 8 , for which it confirms, as stated on July 29 communications, its target of EBITDA growth for 2021.

Inflationary pressures and supply chain constraints The Group is attentive to changes in raw material costs and food prices. At present, the Group does not anticipate any material inflationary effect for full-year 2021; Measures have been taken to limit the risk of shortages due to logistical constraints. At present, the Group does not anticipate any material effect for full-year 2021.



Disposal plan

The group confirms the continuation of its disposal plan of €4.5bn in France, of which €3.1bn has been signed or secured to date. Works for the finalization of the sale of Floa Bank, for a total amount of €179m, are proceeding according to schedule; Preparatory works to finance the acceleration of GreenYellow's growth are continuing; As indicated by Cnova N.V. in its press release of October 08, 2021, due to market conditions and despite interest mentioned by possible investors, Cnova's raising of funds is deferred.

The Group reminds that the deadline for the completion of the disposal plan, initially set at the end of Q1 2021, has been suspended in March 2020 in the context of the Covid-19 pandemic. The Group will keep the market regularly informed of the progress of this disposal plan.





Consolidated net sales in France by banner

Q2 2021/Q2 2020 change Q3 2021/Q3 2020 change Net sales by banner (in €m) Q2 2021

net sales Total growth Organic growth9

Same-store growth1 Q3 2021

net sales Total growth Organic growth1 Same-store growth1 Monoprix 1,093 -3.9% -3.3% -4.9% 1,004 -1.9% -2.4% -4.1% Supermarkets 711 -8.8% -12.7% -10.4% 844 +3.4% -5.4% -2.7% o/w Casino Supermarkets10

670 -9.5% -13.4% -12.2% 789 +4.2% -5.0% -3.7% Franprix 379 -15.2% -14.4% -12.5% 327 -4.5% -4.2% -3.6% Convenience & Other11

449 -28.8% -4.2% -10.7% 498 +4.4% -2.2% -1.2% o/w Convenience12

342 -5.5% -6.7% -11.2% 411 +1.8% +1.0% -1.3% Hypermarkets 844 -7.5% -12.7% -9.9% 886 -12.8% -12.8% -8.5% o/w Géant2 796 -8.2% -13.9% -11.4% 824 -13.3% -13.4% -9.5% FRANCE RETAIL 3,475 -11.0% -8.9% -8.4% 3,560 -3.2% -5.8% -4.3%

In France Retail, sales for the quarter amounted to €3,560m, down -4.3% on a same-store basis (vs. -8.4% in Q2 2021), impacted by a drop in traffic during the summer in the Paris region and the implementation of the health pass. The food E-commerce segment nevertheless remained very strong, recording same-store growth in net sales of +26% for the quarter.

The digitalisation of the customer experience continued, with 640 stores now offering automated solutions (versus 613 at end-June 2021), enabling them to operate autonomously in the evening and on Sundays. 65% of payments at Géant hypermarkets and 61% at Casino Supermarkets were made by smartphone or automatic checkout during the quarter (vs. 61% and 48% at end-2020). Casino Max app users accounted for 26% of sales in hypermarkets and supermarkets at the end of September (vs. 22% at end-2020) and customers with the Casino Max Extra subscription accounted for 14.5% of sales (+3.7 pts over the year).

Casino Group's market share in France is now almost stable, with a clear improvement on the trends seen in recent periods.

Business review by banner:

Monoprix net sales were down -4.1% on a same-store basis over the quarter (vs. -4.9% in Q2 2021), impacted by a poor summer in the Paris region due to low tourist flows and the decrease in the number of residents in Paris. E-commerce recorded a strong growth , driven by the ramp-up of Monoprix Plus (more than 35,000 items) and the launch of Naturalia Marché Bio in late August (more than 4,000 items) via the O'logistique automated warehouse . The partnership with Amazon , for which Monoprix and Naturalia are now the only partners in express food delivery, is also experiencing rapid double-digit growth . The launch of the Monopflix loyalty programme at the end of August is already a resounding success. Monoprix continued to roll out autonomous solutions over the quarter (244 stores to date, of which 15 new deployments in Q3).

net sales were down (vs. -4.9% in Q2 2021), impacted by a poor summer in the Paris region due to low tourist flows and the decrease in the number of residents in Paris. , driven by the (more than 35,000 items) and the (more than 4,000 items) . The , for which Monoprix and Naturalia are now the only partners in express food delivery, is also experiencing . The launch of the at the end of August is already a resounding success. Monoprix continued to roll out over the quarter (244 stores to date, of which 15 new deployments in Q3). Franprix sales were down -3.6% on a same-store basis in the quarter , a sequential improvement of +8.9 pts compared with Q2 2021 (-12.5%). The banner is still affected by the lower levels of consumption in the Paris market, but the trend has improved since September, with a return to growth (+1.0%) over the last four weeks . The E-commerce segment continued its expansion with triple-digit growth, supported by the development of the E-commerce app and the website. The non-food expansion strategy was stepped up with the roll-out of the partnership with Décathlon (45 shops offering such solutions to date). The store base continued to expand, with 20 store openings during the quarter.

sales were down , compared with Q2 2021 (-12.5%). The banner is still affected by the lower levels of consumption in the Paris market, but the trend has improved since September, with . supported by the development of the E-commerce app and the website. The non-food expansion strategy was stepped up with the (45 shops offering such solutions to date). Net sales in the Convenience segment were down -1.3% on a same-store basis over the quarter, with a sequential improvement of +9.9 pts compared with Q2 2021 (-11.2%) which continued at the beginning of Q4, with a return to positive same-store growth (+0.3% ). Total net sales increased by +1.8% in Q3, driven by the expansion of the store base with the opening of 373 stores since the beginning of the year , including 73 in Q3 2021. E-commerce sales were boosted by the continued development of partnerships with Uber Eats and Deliveroo and the opening of the new "mescoursesdeproximité.com" website , which now enables 1,251 convenience stores to offer an e-commerce solution.

over the quarter, with a compared with Q2 2021 (-11.2%) which ). increased by driven by the expansion of the store base with the , including 73 in Q3 2021. sales were boosted by the and , which now enables 1,251 convenience stores to offer an e-commerce solution. Casino Supermarkets recorded a -3.7% change in same-store sales, representing a sequential improvement on Q2 2021 (-12.2%), with good momentum in September. Total net sales rose by +4.2% , helped by the conversion of 9 Géant hypermarkets into Casino Supermarkets. E-commerce was once again a growth driver, with same-store growth of +28% in the quarter led by partnerships with Deliveroo (86 stores) and Shopopop (88 stores). The banner also continued to roll out Casino Plus (e-commerce from the O'logistique automated warehouse), which now offers 26,000 items. In addition, the banner continued to deploy autonomous solutions , with 237 stores offering such solutions to date.

recorded a change in same-store sales, representing a sequential improvement on Q2 2021 (-12.2%), with good momentum in September. , helped by the conversion of 9 Géant hypermarkets into Casino Supermarkets. led by partnerships with Deliveroo (86 stores) and Shopopop (88 stores). The banner also continued to (e-commerce from the O'logistique automated warehouse), which now offers 26,000 items. In addition, the banner continued to deploy , with 237 stores offering such solutions to date. Sales at Géant hypermarkets were down -9.5% on a same-store basis, improving sequentially compared with Q2 2021 (-11.4%), impacted in particular by the drop in traffic due to the implementation of the health pass. The contribution from the E-commerce segment continued to grow over the quarter, supported by partnerships with Uber Eats (19 stores), Deliveroo (14 stores) and Shopopop (46 stores). In addition, the “shop-in-shop” strategy continued with the roll-out of C&A corners (28 corners vs. 18 at end-Q2), Claire's corners (73, of which an additional one in Q3), Greenriders corners (two openings), and the set-up of 8 La Grande Récré corners. Lastly, 67 stores now offer autonomous solutions

Current trading

Sales improved sequentially over the first four weeks of October 202113.



Same-store change Net sales (in €m) Q2 2021 Q3 2021 Four weeks over October Monoprix -4.9% -4.1% -1.6% Supermarkets -10.4% -2.7% -2.6% Franprix -12.5% -3.6% +1.0% Convenience -11.2% -1.3% +0.3% Hypermarkets -9.9% -8.5% -6.1% FRANCE RETAIL -8.4% -4.3% -2.6%





Cdiscount14

In Q3 2021, Cdiscount recorded +8% growth in its GMV despite less dynamic market conditions than expected amid the reopening of the market.

The banner continued to make faster progress on its strategic pillars through:

The acceleration in marketplace revenues (commissions, services to vendors, marketplace subscription fees and rebates), which rose by +8% over the quarter to €201m on a rolling 12-month basis. Marketplace GMV was up by +2% over the quarter and accounted for 43.2% of total GMV (stable). Fulfillment by Cdiscount services now account for 38.3% of marketplace GMV (up +2.8 pts year-on-year);

(commissions, services to vendors, marketplace subscription fees and rebates), which rose by +8% over the quarter to on a rolling 12-month basis. Marketplace GMV was up by +2% over the quarter and accounted for 43.2% of total GMV (stable). services now account for 38.3% of marketplace GMV (up +2.8 pts year-on-year); Growth in digital marketing revenues , which were up by +31% in the quarter (to €17m) and by +42% on a rolling 12-month basis (to €66m). This momentum is primarily driven by the development of the Cdiscount Ads Retail Solution (CARS) digital marketing platform, which enables vendors and suppliers to promote their products and brands on a self-service platform.

, which were up by (to €17m) and by (to €66m). This momentum is primarily driven by the development of the Cdiscount Ads Retail Solution (CARS) digital marketing platform, which enables vendors and suppliers to promote their products and brands on a self-service platform. The ramp-up of Octopia, the turnkey marketplace solution for brick-and-mortar and E-commerce retailers in the EMEA region. Octopia recorded GMV growth of +15% in Q3 2021 (+41% since the beginning of the year) and stepped up its development with the signing of five new contracts with key players in e-commerce and retail during the quarter, bringing the number of contracts signed since the beginning of the year to seven.

Key figures1 Q3 2020 Q3 2021 Reported

growth GMV total including tax15

936 1,006 +7.5% o/w direct sales 426 451 +5.8% o/w marketplace sales16

336 342 +1.9% o/w Octopia 19 22 +15.4% Marketplace contribution (%) 44.1% 43.2% -0.9 pts Marketplace revenues 41 45 +8.0% Net sales (in €m) 485 528 +9.0% Traffic (millions of visits) 253 246 -2.5% Orders17 (millions) 6.6 6.4 -2.1% Active customers (in millions) 9.7 10.3 +5.9%

Cnova published its Q3 2021 sales figures on 8 October 2021, before market opening.





GreenYellow

At 30 September 2021, GreenYellow had an advanced pipeline18 of 824 MWp in solar power projects, and a pipeline of additional opportunities of more than 3.5 GWp. The advanced pipeline1 for the energy efficiency business came to 351 GWh, with a pipeline of additional opportunities of around 850 GWh.

During the quarter, GreenYellow continued its growth and accelerated its development in its new geographies (Vietnam and South Africa launched in 2020), in particular:

In Vietnam , the signing of a 7 MWp solar project for the textile manufacturer Hanatex, bringing GreenYellow's signed portfolio to 55 plants across the country;

, the signing of a 7 MWp solar project for the textile manufacturer Hanatex, bringing GreenYellow's signed portfolio to 55 plants across the country; In South Africa, the signing of a new 2 MWp solar power programme for food retailer ShopRite, expanding on an initial solar installation that started up in September 2021.

Third-quarter 2021 was also shaped by:

In Asia , the signing of the 200 th PPA 19 , bringing the overall capacity signed in the region to 160 MWp;

, the signing of the 200 PPA , bringing the overall capacity signed in the region to 160 MWp; In Colombia , the roll-out of GreenYellow's "Utility as a Service (UaaS)" cold production solution in 19 stores (Carulla and Éxito);

, the roll-out of GreenYellow's "Utility as a Service (UaaS)" cold production solution in 19 stores (Carulla and Éxito); In Brazil , (i) the continuation of GreenYellow Brazil's partnership with Oi Telecom, with the launch of the construction of a new 3.5 MWp solar power plant project in the state of Parana, (ii) the signing of a project for six 7.7 MWp solar power plants with a building materials distributor and (iii) the signing of a 4.1 GWh energy efficiency contract with Brazil's leading audiovisual company;

, (i) the continuation of GreenYellow Brazil's partnership with Oi Telecom, with the launch of the construction of a new 3.5 MWp solar power plant project in the state of Parana, (ii) the signing of a project for six 7.7 MWp solar power plants with a building materials distributor and (iii) the signing of a 4.1 GWh energy efficiency contract with Brazil's leading audiovisual company; In Senegal , support for the Patisen agri-food group in its energy transition, with an initial project to install and operate a solar power plant with a capacity of 1 MWp;

, support for the Patisen agri-food group in its energy transition, with an initial project to install and operate a solar power plant with a capacity of 1 MWp; In Reunion, the allocation of an aggregate 1.6 MWp during the last Commission for Energy Regulation (CRE) call for tenders dedicated to non-interconnected areas, via the nomination of six competing projects on behalf of retail and manufacturing customers.

RelevanC

RelevanC maintained its growth momentum in Q3 2021 with, in particular:

The development of its subsidiary in Brazil , which started operations in June 2021 and which has signed agreements with 20 customers, allowing it to leverage GPA's data and advertising inventory;

, which started operations in June 2021 and which has signed agreements with 20 customers, allowing it to leverage GPA's data and advertising inventory; Inlead , acquisition completed in Q1 2021: specialising in digital marketing for networks and physical points of sale and in the implementation of multi-local digital strategies, Inlead has managed to win 15 new clients over the last 12 months despite the health crisis;

, acquisition completed in Q1 2021: specialising in digital marketing for networks and physical points of sale and in the implementation of multi-local digital strategies, Inlead has managed to win despite the health crisis; The set-up of the joint subsidiary with Intermarché (Infinity Advertising) which aims to commercialize: (i) personalised deals, (ii) e-commerce activation campaigns, (iii) audience extension and (iv) game mechanics around promotions. Infinity Advertising will have access to data from the two groups' e-commerce sites, and their cumulative base of 17 million loyalty cards. For operational reasons, part of RelevanC's staff will be transferred to Infinity Advertising.





Latam Retail

The Group's net sales in Latin America (Assaí, GPA Brazil and Grupo Éxito) rose by +3.9% on a same-store basis and by +9.8% on an organic basis during the quarter, despite a high basis of comparison.

Assaí and GPA's reported EBITDA (including Grupo Éxito) was up +6%20, from BRL 1.7bn to BRL 1.8bn.

GPA announced plans to sell 71 Extra hypermarkets to Assaí with the intention of converting them into the cash & carry format, and the transformation of 28 hypermarkets into Pão de Açúcar or Mercado Extra supermarkets. This transaction will enable (i) the acceleration of growth at Assaí, which is expected to achieve BRL 100bn in net sales by 2024, and (ii) the acceleration of GPA on profitable premium and convenience formats, and the consolidation of its leadership position in

e-commerce.

In Brazil , net sales increased by +0.4% on a same-store basis and by +8.1% on an organic basis :

, net sales increased by and by : Assaí recorded growth of +18% 21 over the quarter (+56% 2 over two years) with significant market share gains relating to the gradual return of B2B customers and the continued migration of consumers to the cash & carry model. This growth was driven by a consistent same-store performance (+4.5% 2 ) and the excellent performance of stores opened in the last 12 months;

recorded over the quarter (+56% over two years) with significant market share gains relating to the gradual return of B2B customers and the continued migration of consumers to the cash & carry model. This growth was driven by a consistent same-store performance (+4.5% ) and the excellent performance of stores opened in the last 12 months; GPA Brazil sales decreased by -5.6%2 on a same-store basis (+1.6%2 over two years), mainly held back by the non-food segment. Excluding the hypermarket and drugstore businesses, sales were stable2 compared with Q3 2020 (+8.4%2 over two years), driven by online sales growth of +46%2 (+393%2 over two years) and the good performance of convenience stores:

The Convenience segment (+12.1% 2 ) sustained its success with double-digit same-store growth for the 13 th consecutive quarter, driven by the good momentum of Minuto Pão de Açúcar;

sustained its success with double-digit same-store growth for the 13 consecutive quarter, driven by the good momentum of Minuto Pão de Açúcar; Extra supermarkets (-0.2% 2 ) reported a stable performance on a same-store basis;

) reported a stable performance on a same-store basis; Pão de Açúcar (-3.6% 2 ) was affected by a high basis of comparison, lower volumes due to declining purchasing power and competition from small retailers;

) was affected by a high basis of comparison, lower volumes due to declining purchasing power and competition from small retailers; Extra hypermarkets (-12.8%2) were mainly held back by the migration of non-food sales to online sales sites, despite a positive performance in food (+2.9%2).

Net sales at Grupo Éxito were up by +15.7% 2 on a same-store basis over the quarter:

were up by on a same-store basis over the quarter: Colombia : strong same-store growth of +16.8% 2 , driven by the recovery of the Colombian economy and the end of health restrictions, resulting in a massive return of consumers in stores;

: strong same-store growth of , driven by the recovery of the Colombian economy and the end of health restrictions, resulting in a massive return of consumers in stores; Uruguay : down -0.8% 2 on a same-store basis, reflecting the slow recovery in consumption;

: down on a same-store basis, reflecting the slow recovery in consumption; Argentina: up +59.3%2 on a same-store basis, primarily driven by inflation (+50%).

In Latin America, the Group reported an improvement in EBITDA of +6%1, from BRL 1.7bn to BRL 1.8bn.

Assaí : +36% 2 increase in EBITDA, outpacing sales growth, reflecting an increase in EBITDA margin of +120 bps 1 to 9.0%;

: +36% increase in EBITDA, outpacing sales growth, reflecting an increase in EBITDA margin of +120 bps to 9.0%; GPA Brazil : EBITDA down by -33% 2 , mainly due to lower sales and price investments in hypermarkets. EBITDA margin came to 5.8%.

: EBITDA down by -33% , mainly due to lower sales and price investments in hypermarkets. EBITDA margin came to 5.8%. Grupo Éxito: EBITDA up +42%2, reflecting a margin of 8.5%2. Increase of +49%2 in Colombia, and +14%2 in Uruguay driven by cost control and productivity gains.



Assaí published its third-quarter 2021 results on 28 October 2021, and

GPA and Grupo Éxito published on 3 November 2021.





ADDITIONAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION RELATING TO THE 2019 REFINANCING DOCUMENTATION

See press release dated 21 November 2019

In France (excluding GreenYellow), secured leverage ratio of 2.64x in Q3 2021, with comfortable headroom of €213m on EBITDA compared with the 3.50x covenant.

Financial information for the 3-month period ended 30 September 2021:

In €m France22

(France Retail + E-commerce) Latam1 Total Q3

2020 Q3

2021 Change Q3

2020 Q3 2021 Change Q3

2020 Q3

2021 Change Net sales 4,127 4,051 -76 3,299 3,682 +383 7,426 7,733 +307 EBITDA 358 310 -48 241 273 +32 600 583 -17 (-) impact of leases23

(160) (158) +2 (63) (79) -16 (223) (237) -14 EBITDA including leases 199 152 -46 178 194 +15 377 346 -31

In France, EBITDA came to €310m for the quarter. The change compared with Q3 2020 is broken down into: (i) a decline in property development (-€17m, non-cash), as the Group benefited last year from the sale of Mercialys shares24, (ii) timing differences on GreenYellow projects compared with last year (-€9m), with no impact on the overall full-year performance, (iii) price investments by Cdiscount amid low demand in Q3 and (iv) a stable EBITDA margin in food retailing, the business effect on profitability being offset by the cost-saving plans launched in the first half of the year.

In Latin America, EBITDA increased by +€32m with an improvement in both Brazil and Colombia. For more information, see the press releases published by Assaí, GPA and Grupo Éxito.

The Group’s EBITDA fell by -€17m over the quarter.

Financial information for the 12-month period ended 30 September 2021:

In €m France1

(France Retail

+ E-commerce) Latam1 Total Net sales 16,244 14,316 30,560 EBITDA 1,550 1,210 2,760 (-) impact of leases2 (638) (289) (927) (i) EBITDA including leases 913 921 1,834 (ii) Gross debt25

5,897 2,857 8,754 (iii) Cash and cash equivalents26

541 1,183 1,724

EBITDA including leases over the rolling 12-month period ended 30 September 2021 came out at €913m in France. The Group's liquidity in France was €2.1bn, comprising €541m in cash and cash equivalents and €1.6bn in undrawn confirmed lines of credit, available at any time.

In France, excluding GreenYellow and disposals, the change in net debt for third-quarter 2021 represented an improvement of almost €70m compared with last year, and reflects the customary seasonality27.

In France, at 30 September 2021:

Gross debt includes €312m in commercial paper and €650m in drawn down credit lines

(vs. €255m in commercial paper and €100m in drawn down credit lines at end-June 2021);

(vs. €255m in commercial paper and €100m in drawn down credit lines at end-June 2021); Cash and cash equivalents totalled €541m (vs. €538m at end-June 2021).

Additional information regarding covenants and segregated accounts:

Covenants tested as from 30 June 2021 pursuant to the Revolving Credit Facility dated 18 November 2019, as amended in July 2021



Type of covenant (France and E-commerce excluding GreenYellow) At 30 September 2021 Secured gross debt / EBITDA including leases ≤ 3.50x 2.64x EBITDA including leases / Net finance costs ≥ 2.50x 3.14x

The secured gross debt / EBITDA including leases covenant stood at 2.64x, with EBITDA including leases of €873m and secured debt of €2.3bn.

Both covenants are comfortably met with EBITDA margins of:

€213m for the secured gross debt / EBITDA including leases covenant

€179m for the adjusted EBITDA including leases / net finance costs covenant

The segregated account balance stood at €339m at 30 September 2021, the same level as at 30 June 2021.

No cash has been credited to or debited from the Bond Segregated Account and its balance remained at €0.





APPENDICES – OTHER INFORMATION

Main changes in scope

Leader Price is presented in discontinued operations (sold on 30 November 2020)

Conversion of 9 Géant Casino hypermarkets into Casino supermarkets on 1 July 2021

Exchange rate

AVERAGE EXCHANGE RATES Q3 2020 Q3 2021 Currency effect Brazil (EUR/BRL) 6.2820 6.1593 +2.0% Colombia (EUR/COP) (x 1000) 4.3608 4.5305 -3.7% Uruguay (EUR/UYP) 49.9499 50.9792 -2.0% Argentina28 (EUR/ARS) 85.6841 114.6392 -25.3%

Gross sales under banner in France

TOTAL ESTIMATED GROSS FOOD SALES



UNDER BANNER (in €m, excluding fuel) Q3 2021 Same-store change

(excl. calendar effects) Same-store change

(excl. calendar effects) over 2 years Monoprix 1,112 -4.1% -5.3% Franprix 392 -3.6% -4.7% Supermarkets 765 -2.6% -1.8% Hypermarkets 677 -6.4% -9.2% Convenience & Other 595 -1.0% +5.4% o/w Convenience 508 -1.1% +5.3% TOTAL FOOD 3,541 -3.6% -3.5%





TOTAL ESTIMATED GROSS NON-FOOD SALES

UNDER BANNER

(In €m, excluding fuel) Q3 2021 Same-store change

(excl. calendar effects) Same-store change

(excl. calendar effects) over 2 years Hypermarkets 110 -17.5% -20.0% Cdiscount 839 +8.4% +5.1% TOTAL NON-FOOD 948 +6.6% +3.4%





TOTAL GROSS SALES UNDER BANNER



(in €m, excluding fuel) Q3 2021 Same-store change

(excl. calendar effects) Same-store change

(excl. calendar effects) over 2 years TOTAL FRANCE AND CDISCOUNT 4,489 -0.7% -1.1%

Store network at period-end

FRANCE 31 Dec. 2020 31 March 2021 30 June 2021 30 Sept. 2021 Géant Casino hypermarkets 105 104 95 95 o/w French franchised affiliates 4 3 3 3 International affiliates 7 7 7 7 Casino Supermarkets 419 417 422 425 o/w French franchised affiliates 71 68 64 63 International affiliates 24 25 22 25 Monoprix (Monop’, Naturalia…) 799 806 830 833 o/w franchised affiliates 192 195 201 203 Naturalia integrated stores 184 189 203 200 Naturalia franchises 32 34 39 44 Franprix (Franprix, Marché d’à côté…) 872 877 890 906 o/w franchises 479 493 533 564 Convenience (Spar, Vival, Le Petit Casino…) 5,206 5,311 5,502 5,563 Other businesses 233 334 320 303 Total France 7,634 7,849 8,059 8,125





INTERNATIONAL 31 Dec. 2020 31 March 2021 30 June 2021 30 Sept. 2021 ARGENTINA 25 25 25 25 Libertad hypermarkets 15 15 15 15 Mini Libertad and Petit Libertad mini-supermarkets 10 10 10 10 URUGUAY 93 93 92 93 Géant hypermarkets 2 2 2 2 Disco supermarkets 30 30 30 30 Devoto supermarkets 24 24 24 24 Devoto Express mini-supermarkets 35 35 34 35 Möte 2 2 2 2 BRAZIL 1,057 1,058 1,058 1,064 Extra hypermarkets 103 103 103 103 Pão de Açúcar supermarkets 182 182 181 181 Extra supermarkets 147 147 147 146 Compre Bem 28 28 28 28 Assaí (cash & carry) 184 184 187 191 Mini Mercado Extra & Minuto Pão de Açúcar mini-supermarkets 236 237 236 239 Drugstores 103 103 102 102 + Service stations 74 74 74 74 COLOMBIA 1,983 1,974 2,006 2,035 Éxito hypermarkets 92 92 92 92 Éxito and Carulla supermarkets 153 153 155 153 Super Inter supermarkets 69 61 61 61 Surtimax (discount) 1,544 1,548 1,577 1,607 o/w “Aliados” 1,470 1,476 1,505 1,536 B2B 34 34 34 34 Éxito Express and Carulla Express mini-supermarkets 91 86 87 88 CAMEROON 2 2 3 4 Cash & carry 2 2 3 4 Total International 3,160 3,152 3,184 3,221

