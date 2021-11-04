ACM Research Receives Orders from a Leading Global IDM for Wet Stripping Systems for Wafer-Level Packaging

FREMONT, Calif., Nov. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ACM Research, Inc. (ACM) (NASDAQ: ACMR), a leading supplier of wafer processing solutions for semiconductor and advanced wafer-level packaging (WLP) applications, today announced receipt of two orders for ACM’s Ultra C pr wet stripping system from a leading global integrated device manufacturer (IDM). The IDM plans to deploy these tools in its China-based advanced packaging manufacturing facility for ease of use in photoresist (PR) removal in WLP applications. The first tool was delivered in October of 2021, and the second order is scheduled to be delivered in the first quarter of 2022.



“ACM offers a full product line of wet processing tools for WLP applications, ranging from coaters, developers, wet etchers, cleaning and PR strippers, to advanced copper plating tools. While our WLP wet tools have gained acceptance with China-based manufacturers, these are ACM’s first WLP wet tool orders from a major global player,” said Dr. David Wang, President and Chief Executive Officer of ACM. “We consider this to be another validation of ACM’s technology offerings and production scale. I am pleased with the progress from our expert team in wet processing technology, and I am excited by our opportunity to further broaden our reach to additional global customers.”

ACM’s Ultra C pr wet stripping system is designed for high efficiency, precise control, optimized safety and increased throughput for WLP. The design incorporates both wet bench tank soaking and single-wafer processing for maximum effectiveness, in addition to flexible process control. The tool can be used alone or with the ACM’s proprietary SAPS™ megasonic option for removal of extremely thick or difficult PR coatings.

To learn more about ACM’s full wet solution product line, visit https://www.acmrcsh.com/wlp-products/.

About ACM Research, Inc.

ACM develops, manufactures and sells semiconductor process equipment for single-wafer or batch wet cleaning, electroplating, stress-free polishing and thermal processes, which are critical to advanced semiconductor device manufacturing and wafer-level packaging. The company is committed to delivering customized, high-performance, cost-effective process solutions that semiconductor manufacturers can use in numerous manufacturing steps to improve productivity and product yield. For more information, visit www.acmrcsh.com.

Forward Looking Statements

The statement in the first paragraph of this press release with respect to the expected delivery of the second Ultra C pr wet stripping system is not a historical fact and constitutes a forward-looking statement within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. This statement, which is only an expectation, reflects management's current views, is based on certain assumptions, and involves risks and uncertainties. ACM may not be able to deliver the order within its expected time frame for reasons outside of, or unknown to, ACM. ACM undertakes no obligation to publicly update forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that occur after the date hereof or to reflect any change in its expectations with regard to these forward-looking statements or the occurrence of unanticipated events.

SAPS, ULTRA C and the ACM logo are trademarks of ACM Research, Inc. All rights reserved.

