Press release, Helsinki, 5 November 2021 at 9 AM (EET)

Nexstim engages in cooperation with private Finnish clinic and makes progress in its strategic goals

Nexstim Plc (NXTMH:HEX, NXTMS:STO) (“Nexstim” or “the Company") will engage in cooperation with Recuror Oy, a Finnish psychiatry centre, to treat patients with major depressive disorder with the help of Nexstim’s NBT® system.

The aim of the partnership is to enable personalised treatments for difficult neurological disorders more effectively than at present, and to make them better available in the Finnish private sector.

Mikko Karvinen, the CEO of Nexstim, comments:

“Mental health disorders are becoming public health issues1, and medical treatment is not suitable for all patients. Our neuronavigated TMS technology enables accurate mapping and treatment of the brain for patients with major neurological diseases and disorders. This cooperation with Recuror is our response to medical needs for an even more effective and quicker rehabilitation.

One of our strategic goals for 2021 is to develop and engage in partnerships in the therapy markets, and this cooperation with Recuror is a good example of the implementation of our strategy.

We are highly excited about this cooperation with Recuror’s professionals and about being able to make treatments supported by targeted magnetic stimulation more broadly available in Finland.”

Mika Kallio, CEO of Recuror Oy and specialist in psychiatry, comments:

“Each patient deserves access to rapid help through the most recent and effective treatments in psychiatry, including magnetic stimulation. Recuror offers a direct route to magnetic stimulation, which would only be available after years of waiting in the public sector. Magnetic stimulation is part of Recuror’s comprehensive, multidisciplinary and targeted treatments, supporting recovery in the best way possible. Our experienced medical specialists have expertise in the concrete impact of magnetic stimulation on the treatment of psychological issues and pain syndromes.”

1: Markkula, N., Suvisaari, J., Saarni, S. I., Pirkola, S., Peña, S., Saarni, S., Ahola, K., Mattila, A. K., Viertiö, S., Strehle, J., Koskinen, S., & Härkänen, T. (2015). Prevalence and correlates of major depressive disorder and dysthymia in an eleven-year follow-up – results from the Finnish Health 2011 Survey. Journal of affective disorders, 173, 73–80. https://doi.org/10.1016/j.jad.2014.10.015

Further information is available on the website www.nexstim.com, or by contacting:

Mikko Karvinen, CEO

+358 50 326 4101

mikko.karvinen@nexstim.com

Mika Kallio, CEO, specialist in psychiatry, Recuror Oy

+358 30 6217341

mika.kallio@recuror.fi

About Nexstim Plc

Nexstim is a Finnish, globally operating growth-oriented medical technology company. Our mission is to enable personalized and effective diagnostics and therapies for challenging brain diseases and disorders.

Nexstim has developed a world-leading non-invasive brain stimulation technology for navigated transcranial magnetic stimulation (nTMS) with highly sophisticated 3D navigation providing accurate and personalized targeting of the TMS to the specific area of the brain.

Nexstim’s Diagnostics Business focuses on commercialization of the Navigated Brain Stimulation (NBS) system. The NBS system is the only FDA cleared and CE marked navigated TMS system for pre-surgical mapping of the speech and motor cortices of the brain.

Nexstim’s Therapy Business markets and sells the Navigated Brain Therapy (NBT®) system, which is FDA cleared for marketing and commercial distribution for the treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD) in the United States. In Europe, the NBT® system is CE marked for the treatment of major depression and chronic neuropathic pain.

Nexstim shares are listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market Finland and Nasdaq First North Growth Market Sweden.

For more information, please visit www.nexstim.com

Recuror in brief

Recuror Oy offers a direct route to the best treatment of psychological issues and chronic pain syndromes, which would only be available after years of waiting in the public sector. The comprehensive treatment of patients is guaranteed by a multidisciplinary team of medical specialists. As the only private psychiatry centre in Finland, Recuror treats depression patients through repetitive transcranial magnetic stimulation (rTMS), which has, until now, only been used at university and central hospitals. Magnetic stimulation can be combined with medical treatment, and it improves the efficiency of psychotherapy. More information available at www.recuror.fi.

Attachment