NFM Lending Sponsors Florida Foster Care Review’s Claws for Kids

LINTHICUM, MD , Nov. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NFM Lending is proud to sponsor the 16th annual Claws for Kids 2021 on November 8, 2021, to benefit Florida Foster Care Review (FFCR). The in-person portion of this hybrid fundraising event will be held at Joe’s Stone Crab in Miami Beach, Florida. This is NFM’s first time sponsoring this event.

FFCR’s mission is to provide social programs and resources to children and youth in foster care. Along with placing children in permanent, loving homes, they offer guidance and transitional support to those aging out of the foster care system. FFCR’s committed staff advocates for each child, no matter their age or situation.

“NFM Lending is proud to be a first-time sponsor of the Florida Foster Care Review (FFCR) Annual Claws for Kids event,” said David Silverman, Founder and CEO of NFM Lending. “FFCR provides essential services, safety and stability to the children and youth in foster care with an opportunity to fulfill their potential. I am humbled by the FFCR’s mission and honored to have NFM Lending partner with an organization t­­hat is critical to connecting foster children and youth with their forever family.”

Whether someone in foster care needs academic support, counseling, immigration advocacy, or career networking, FFCR will connect that individual with the appropriate services to aid them. FFCR exists to ensure no child falls through the cracks and that they have the tools to lead stable and prosperous lives. NFM Lending is proud to support FFCR and looks forward to continuing its work with such a fantastic organization.

FFCR is just one of the several children-centric charities NFM Lending is honored to support. Other organizations include St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, Ronald McDonald House Charities Maryland, Mt. Washington Pediatric Hospital, Little Smiles, and Mickie’s Miracles.

About NFM Lending



NFM Lending is a national mortgage lending company currently licensed in 42 states in the U.S. The company was founded in Baltimore, Maryland in 1998. NFM Lending and its family of companies includes Main Street Home Loans, Bluprint Home Loans, and Freedmont Mortgage Group. They attribute their success in the mortgage industry to their steadfast commitment to customers and the community. For more information about NFM Lending, visit www.nfmlending.com, like our Facebook page, or follow us on Instagram.

