Assurant Honors Georgia Veteran Cameron West with 2022 Ford Super Duty F-250 Truck

ATLANTA, Nov. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wounded Warriors Family Support and Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) presented Cameron West of Acworth, Georgia, with a 2022 Ford Super Duty F-250 truck as part of the Mobility is Freedom program. West is medically retired from the U.S. Marine Corps, where he served until 2013.



Wounded Warriors Family Support launched Mobility is Freedom in 2015 to provide modified vehicles for combat-wounded veterans. Across the U.S., there are 350 veterans who need modified vehicles as a result of their combat-related injuries.

“Our belief is that given a properly equipped vehicle for their individual needs, combat wounded veterans, such as Cameron, will have the freedom to live a productive and quality life with their family,” Wounded Warriors Family Support CEO and President Kate McCauley said. “We thank Assurant and Pugmire Auto for their partnership, so we can honor and present Cameron with this vehicle to help enhance his quality of life and provide freedom and independence in his everyday life.”

West was deployed to a Taliban stronghold in Afghanistan’s Sangin Valley 11 years ago. West led a hunt for Taliban insurgents on Oct. 15, 2010, when he received intelligence on enemy activity.

Captain West led the platoon when a pressure-plate improvised explosive device (IED) was triggered, which caused a massive explosion. The blast hurled West into the air. It took his right leg and severely damaged his left leg. West also sustained damage to his right hand and arm, and lost vision in his right eye.

West was in rehabilitation for two years at Balboa Medical Center in San Diego, where he learned to walk again. In 2012, Captain West returned to nearby Camp Pendleton, where he was stationed prior to his Afghanistan deployment, as the commander of the instructor group at the School of Infantry.

West has three children – Ella James, 6, 5-year-old Robert Thornton and Ethan Bull, 2. In his spare time, West volunteers for multiple charities that serve veterans. He is proud to volunteer as a court-appointed special advocate for children in the foster care system due to removal from their home.

Assurant Global Auto, Pugmire Automotive Group, the Assurant Foundation and Assurant’s Georgia Engagement Champion Team hosted the presentation to West with the new vehicle in honor of his military service and to recognize the commitment and sacrifices of all veterans.

“We are grateful for the service of our Assurant veterans worldwide and the important work of Wounded Warriors Family Support to assist veterans like Captain West and their families,” Assurant President Keith Demmings said. “Every day, we work with partners like Pugmire Automotive Group and our employee volunteers to bring our Assurant Cares spirit to life and strengthen the communities where we live and work.”

About Wounded Warriors Family Support

Wounded Warriors Family Support is an independent nonprofit organization whose mission is to provide support to the families of those who have been wounded, injured, or killed during combat operations. This organization is run by combat veterans for combat veterans. Rated a four-star nonprofit by Charity Navigator, Wounded Warriors Family Support aids veterans and their families in healing the wounds that medicine cannot. For more information about Wounded Warriors Family Support, visit www.wwfs.org.

About Assurant Global Automotive

Assurant, Inc. (NYSE: AIZ) is a leading global solutions provider in the automobile industry for manufacturers, large group and independent dealers, agents, third-party administrators, financial institutions, insurance providers, and vehicle technology companies. Assurant Global Automotive helps drivers protect their vehicles and avoid costly repair. With over 50 years of industry experience, Assurant is trusted by and works with nine of the top ten global automotive manufacturers serving over 50 million consumers in 17 countries. Providing innovative solutions like vehicle service contracts, performance management and training, participation options, ancillary products, guaranteed asset protection, and more, Assurant Global Automotive helps clients grow and thrive.

About Assurant

Assurant, Inc. (NYSE: AIZ) is a leading global provider of lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect and connect major consumer purchases. Anticipating the evolving needs of consumers, Assurant partners with the world’s leading brands to develop innovative products and services and to deliver an enhanced customer experience. A Fortune 500 company with a presence in 21 countries, Assurant offers mobile device solutions; extended service contracts; vehicle protection services; renters insurance and lender-placed homeowners insurance. The Assurant Foundation strengthens communities by supporting charitable partners that help protect where people live and can thrive, connect with local resources, inspire inclusion and prepare leaders of the future.

