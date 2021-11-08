English Swedish

Hexatronic Group AB (publ)

556168-6360

Press Release November 8, 2021

Hexatronic invests 18 MUSD in a new micro duct plant in the US

Hexatronic Group AB (publ) (“Hexatronic”), through its wholly owned subsidiary Blue Diamond Industries, has decided to establish a new plant for micro duct production in the southeastern, United States. The investment of 18 MUSD regards production equipment and infrastructure for establishing the production plant. The plant will be up and running in Q3 2022.

“Based on the success we have had selling our complete FTTH (Fiber To The Home) system in the US, the very interesting development of the US market as well as the promising outlook of acquiring more customers we have decided to invest 18 MUSD in establishing a new plant for micro ducts. The plant will in addition to this serve as a logistics hub for our FTTH systems solutions. Included in the investment are also lines for increasing production capacity for conduit and pipe products, servicing the Blue Diamond Industries customers. The micro duct plant will be established and operated by our subsidiary Blue Diamond Industries and primarily serve the needs of Hexatronic US. From this initial investment we will have a platform where we can grow and through additional investments approximately double the production capacity. This is an important step in our ambition to grow our FTTH systems sales in the buoyant US FTTH market”, says Henrik Larsson Lyon, CEO Hexatronic Group.

Gothenburg, November 8, 2021

Henrik Larsson Lyon

CEO Hexatronic Group

For more information, please contact:

Henrik Larsson Lyon, CEO Hexatronic Group, +46 706 50 34 00

Pernilla Lindén, CFO Hexatronic Group, +46 708 77 58 32

The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 8am CET on November 8, 2021.

Hexatronic Group AB (publ) is a group that develops, markets and delivers products, components and system solutions with the main focus on the fiber optic market. Hexatronic offers a wide range of innovative system and product solutions mainly for passive fiber optic infrastructure with global trademarks like Matrix, Viper, Stingray, Raptor, InOne, Drytech™, Lightmate®, Skyline and Wistom®. The Group has its headquarters in Gothenburg, Sweden and has sales offices and/or subsidiaries in Sweden, Norway, Denmark, Finland, United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Italy, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Germany, China, New Zealand, Australia, US and Canada. The Group is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm under the ticker HTRO. For more information, visit https://group.hexatronic.com/en

Attachment