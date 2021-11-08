Evli Bank Plc: Conversion of Series A shares to Series B shares

English Finnish

NOVEMBER 8, 2021



The Board of Directors of Evli Bank Plc has in its meetings on October 20, 2021 and November 1, 2021 approved requests of shareholders to convert 109,716 Series A shares of Evli Bank Plc to Series B shares in accordance with Article 4 in the Articles of Association.

As a result of the conversion of shares, the company’s amount of Series A shares totals 14,507,948 and the amount of Series B shares totals 9,601,472. The conversion does not affect the total amount of shares which is 24,109,420. The number of votes of the company's shares is after the conversion 299,760,432.

The conversion of shares was registered in the Trade Register on November 8, 2021. The converted shares will be listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki together with the old shares on November 9, 2021.

For additional information, please contact:

Sari Paronen, Communications Specialist, Evli Bank Plc, tel. +358 40 7442697, sari.paronen@evli.com





Evli Bank Plc

Evli is a bank specialised in investments that helps institutions, companies and individuals grow their wealth responsibly. The range of products and services includes investment funds, wealth management and capital markets services, alternative investment products, equity research, incentive plan design and management services, as well as Corporate Finance services. The company also offers banking services that support clients' investment operations. Evli is ranked as the best* and most used** institutional asset manager in Finland.

Evli has EUR 16.8 billion of client assets under management (net 9/2021). Evli Group has equity of EUR 125.4 million and a BIS solvency ratio of 16.1% (September 30, 2021). The company employs around 280 people. Evli Bank Plc's B share is listed on Nasdaq in Helsinki.

*Kantar Prospera External Asset Management Finland 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2021 surveys **Kantar Prospera External Asset Management Finland 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020, 2021 surveys





