ASML reports transactions under its current share buyback program

VELDHOVEN, the Netherlands – ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) reports the following transactions, conducted under ASML's current share buyback program.

Date Total repurchased shares Weighted average price Total repurchased value 1-Nov-21 43,347 € 694.83 € 30,118,817.68 2-Nov-21 79,696 € 702.15 € 55,958,163.86 3-Nov-21 61,001 € 703.80 € 42,932,418.40 4-Nov-21 - - - 5-Nov-21 38,922 € 737.35 € 28,698,957.66

ASML’s current share buyback program was announced on 21 July 2021, and details are available on our website at https://www.asml.com/en/news/share-buyback

This regular update of the transactions conducted under the buyback program is to be made public under the Market Abuse Regulation (Nr. 596/2014).

