ASML reports transactions under its current share buyback program
VELDHOVEN, the Netherlands – ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) reports the following transactions, conducted under ASML's current share buyback program.
|Date
|Total repurchased shares
|Weighted average price
|Total repurchased value
|1-Nov-21
|43,347
|€ 694.83
|€ 30,118,817.68
|2-Nov-21
|79,696
|€ 702.15
|€ 55,958,163.86
|3-Nov-21
|61,001
|€ 703.80
|€ 42,932,418.40
|4-Nov-21
|-
|-
|-
|5-Nov-21
|38,922
|€ 737.35
|€ 28,698,957.66
ASML’s current share buyback program was announced on 21 July 2021, and details are available on our website at https://www.asml.com/en/news/share-buyback
This regular update of the transactions conducted under the buyback program is to be made public under the Market Abuse Regulation (Nr. 596/2014).
