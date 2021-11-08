Edge Marketing Wins Two Prestigious MarCom Awards

In Addition to Honorable Mention in a Third Category

MINNEAPOLIS, Nov. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Edge Marketing, Inc. (formerly known as Edge Legal Marketing and Accounting Edge Marketing), a Minneapolis-based public relations and marketing firm serving the needs of organizations in the legal and accounting industries, was recently honored in three categories of the 2021 MarCom Awards.

The agency was named a Platinum Winner for a publicity campaign in the strategic communications category. This award recognizes the successful strategic public relations and communications plan orchestrated by the Edge team for a client announcing it had merged with another company.

Edge was a Gold Winner for an identity suite in the print media category. This work included designing a new logo, social media identities and identity guidelines for a company that has operated in the legal industry for more than 30 years.

The agency was also awarded Honorable Mention in the strategic communications category for a branding refresh. One of Edge’s new clients that is leveraging Edge’s fractional CMO service determined that they needed a new logo and website. The website was built on a leading development platform and incorporated seamless mobile design; content targeting different audience segments; several points of contact, making lead ingestion easy; clear, concise and well-organized content; and an engagement strategy.

MarCom Awards is an international creative competition that recognizes the outstanding achievements of marketing and communication professionals. MarCom Awards is administered and judged by the Association of Marketing and Communication Professionals. Over 6,000 entrants from 41 countries participated in the MarCom Awards 2021 competition.

The Edge team’s past work has been recognized with MarCom Awards in 2015, 2016, 2018, 2019 and 2020 in Strategic Communications, Digital Media and Print Media. Edge has also been honored with Best of 2021 awards from New York Law Journal, Texas Lawyer, and The Recorder (California).

“I am proud to be part of the team that orchestrated the successful merger announcement. Our clients’ success and satisfaction are always our highest priority, and this recognition from within the marketing and communications arena reinforces the fact that our team continues to provide impressive results,” says Vicki LaBrosse, Edge’s director of global public relations.

Founder and CEO of Edge, Amy Juers, shares, “What I’m most excited about is the launch of our fractional CMO service. We have already seen impactful results for our clients where we have truly taken them to the next level. Guiding our clients toward their goals is what motivates us, and the MarCom Awards from our peers are affirmation that we are masters of our craft!”

About Edge Marketing

Edge Marketing, Inc., formerly known as Edge Legal Marketing and Accounting Edge Marketing, delivers marketing and public relations expertise to clients in the legal and accounting industries. As an award-winning full-service agency, Edge provides fractional CMO services, strategic planning and budgeting, public relations, branding, website development, email campaigns and digital advertising for clients globally. Since 1997, Edge has helped B2B organizations promote and sell their products and services to audience segments including corporate legal departments, law firms, government entities and legal associations, accounting firms, and wealth management and advisory companies. To learn more, visit www.edgemarketinginc.com.

Media Contact:

Vicki LaBrosse

Director of Global Public Relations

Vlabrosse@edgemarketinginc.com

651-552-7753