Changes in Management Board of Heimon Kala Oy

As of 03.11.2021 Management Board of Heimon Kala Oy, the Finnish subsidiary of AS PRFoods, consists of two members. Indrek Kasela continues as member of the Management Board. The new member of the Managemen Board is Elias Lehtinen. He was also appointed as new CEO of Heimon Kala Oy.

„Elias started as commercial director with us ca month ago. In very short time he clearly demonstrated that his skills and experiences is suited for managing the entire business in these difficult times. I am very happy that in such short time he has managed to reorganize pricing of our product portfolio, stopped sales of loss making products and set clear direction where our production and product portfolio should develop.“ said Indrek Kasela, a member of the Management Board of Heimon Kala Oy and PRFoods.

Elias Lehtinen worked from 2015-2021 as head of consumer product group in SOK, largest Finnish retailer, managing also fish department. Under his watch the entire fish offering was reorganized 2017-2019, launched in-store sushi and fresh fish offering. From 2017 he is also member of Finnish Forestry and Agriculture Ministry´s expert group developing fish business. Elias Lehtinen has masters in food sciences from Helsinki University.

Elias Lehtinen does not own PRFoods shares.

Elias Lehtinen, Heimon Kala Oy, CEO

elias.lehtinen@heimonkala.fi , +358 50 402 0025

Indrek Kasela

AS PRFoods

Member of the Management Board

T: +372 452 1470

investor@prfoods.ee

www.prfoods.ee







