Sidetrade strengthens position in electronic exchanges by becoming certified PEPPOL Access Point

Sidetrade customers now able to exchange electronic documents with growing number of global public bodies - including NHS in England - and private organizations

PEPPOL Network enables ease and secure invoice exchanges with public and private organizations in compliance with technical standards set by the EU and associated states

Sidetrade (Euronext Growth: ALBFR.PA), an AI-powered Order-to-Cash platform dedicated to accelerating corporate revenue and cash flow, has become a certified Access Point within the e-Procurement network PEPPOL .

As part of this certification, Sidetrade customers can exchange eInvoices with all public and private organizations that are members of the network, free of charge, and in compliance with EU standards.

Launched in 2007 under the guidance of the European Commission, PEPPOL (Pan-European Public Procurement OnLine) is a set of widely-recognized specifications maintained by the OpenPEPPOL non-profit organization.

Its aim is to standardize cross-border, electronically supported procurement procedures, and has been widely adopted by EU member states and associated states as they respond to the public procurement laws introduced in 2014 under the European Directive 2014/55/EU.

A growing number of public bodies and governmental agencies around the world have already, or plan to, join the PEPPOL network. For example, in 2014 the NHS in England adopted PEPPOL as one of the two standards recognized by the Department of Health for the management of its suppliers; in France, its PEPPOL membership enables connection to CHORUS PRO, the portal dedicated to electronic invoicing in the public procurement sector in France; and in 2019, Australia and New Zealand announced the nationwide adoption of the PEPPOL framework for e-invoicing.

Data or documents are exchanged by accessing the OpenPEPPOL network via Access Points. OpenPEPPOL now has certified access points in 29 European countries as well as in Australia, Canada, New Zealand, Singapore and the United States.

By joining the PEPPOL network and becoming a certified access point, Sidetrade enables its customers, at no extra cost, to connect directly, securely and in a standardized way to the administrations of a growing number of countries around the world that have adopted this legislation on e-invoicing of public outsourcers.

In addition to public bodies, Sidetrade clients can also communicate seamlessly with the many private B2B companies that now require their electronic invoices to be received via the PEPPOL network.

Olivier Novasque, CEO of Sidetrade, commented: “ This is an important development in Sidetrade's strategy in the field of B2B dematerialization, offering our clients even more flexibility. Sidetrade's Order-to-Cash platform has been enhanced in recent months with one of the most technologically advanced solutions in the field of e-invoicing. By joining the PEPPOL network, we are continuing to develop our offering, with the goal of providing our customers with the most comprehensive Order-to-Cash platform to create new business opportunities for them and for us, as we grow together.”

